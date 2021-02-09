Connect with us

Brooklyn Getting USA’s 1st EV Fast Charging “Superhub”

Published

Tesla builds Supercharger stations across the world with dozens of supercharging stalls at many new stations. However, EV charging stations from other companies often just have a few. In the US, Electrify America is now typically putting in stations with several stalls, but not dozens. An e-mobility company in New York is going that route, though.

The company, Revel, is putting 30 EV fast chargers into a “Superhub” in Brooklyn, New York. It is a record-breaking facility, in fact. “The site will be the largest universal fast charging depot in North America, with 30 chargers open to the public on a 24/7 basis and accessible to owners of any electric vehicle brand,” Tritium writes.

Wait, who mentioned Tritium? Well, as is the case in many charging networks and projects, Tritium is providing the charging stations. The RTM75 is being used for the first 10 stations, expected to be operational in the spring. A RTM75 charging station can reportedly supply 100 miles of range in 20 minutes.

Tritium RTM75 with Revel branding, courtesy of Revel.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Revel to install our first RTM75 chargers in the Americas,” said Mike Calise, Tritium’s President of the Americas. “Critical projects like this bring the convenience of DC fast charging to vibrant city neighborhoods, like Brooklyn, the most populous borough in New York City. The e-mobility revolution is here, and this charging depot is a necessary step towards giving New Yorkers the confidence to make the switch to electric, while reducing emissions and improving air quality across the city.”

That seems to be the whole focus of Revel, which is entering the EV charging arena with this project. The news release notes that Revel’s aim is to “promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles [across New York] and meet New Yorkers’ need for EV fast chargers.” Previously, Revel launched electric moped sharing, in 2018. The company isn’t done evolving its vision and fingerprint, though. “Revel is planning to expand its product offerings further in the coming months as part of its mission to electrify cities like New York.”

More Superhubs — Coming, & Critical

Image courtesy of TritiumArtist rendering provided by WeDo.

The Superhub isn’t a one-off project, either. Revel doesn’t reveal where else it is planning to build Superhubs, but it does note that it wants to build many more, and soon. “Revel is building the infrastructure of the future and we’re building it now — our planet can’t wait,” said Frank Reig, Revel CEO and Co-Founder. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring fast charging to our home borough of Brooklyn and get to work on the first of many Superhubs to come in 2021.”

One of the biggest selling points of Tesla vehicles over other electric vehicles is Tesla’s Supercharging network. I’ve heard it many times from Tesla owners (who have sometimes indicated it was the only factor that made them choose a Tesla over another EV model). EV owner surveys we’ve conducted for years have indicated the same. It’s just very easy to know that you can take a road trip in a Tesla with little thought or challenge, and that there are abundant, adequate, functioning superfast chargers out there if you need them. Other automakers need networks like Electrify America as well as Superhubs like Revel is building, and the automakers need these to grow fast in order to have more of the auto market within their grasp.

1st Superhub

This first Superhub is located at what is reportedly a “historic” former Pfizer building. It was the company’s first headquarters. More recently, it has apparently been a broader innovation hub. “In recent years, the site has been transformed by its owners at Acumen Capital Partners into an ecosystem of small businesses and startups building the economy of tomorrow.”

“Welcoming Revel as a tenant is a slam dunk for us,” said Jeff Rosenblum, Co-Founder of Acumen Capital Partners. “Our mission with the Pfizer building has been to transform a historic site into a home for forward-thinking companies, and electrification truly is the future. We’re excited to give this space new life once again by hosting Revel’s first fast chargers.”

An EV charging Superhub sure seems like a good fit for a high-tech startup-focused sprouting ground in Brooklyn, NY. CleanTechnica will work to get some spy shots and more intel on the ground there in the coming days, weeks, and months as Superhub construction and operation progresses.

Top images courtesy of Revel

     
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in NIO [NIO], Tesla [TSLA], and Xpeng [XPEV]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

