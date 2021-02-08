Connect with us

Another Update On Our EV Charging Stations Plan For The Biden Administration

Published

We are making a lot of progress on our EV charging stations plan that we are preparing for the Biden Administration. There will be 1-2 more updates before we are ready to have readers share it with officials. I wanted to give a map update and clarify a few things that seem to be confusing readers thus far.

First off, the map does not have existing stations. There are bald spots all over the map, but if you look at Plugshare or another charging stations map, you’ll find stations in those locations. I asked them to help me with data on existing stations, and they never got back to me. I am probably not going to add these manually, as that would require a TON of work.

The stations the map does have come in two kinds: GREEN for interstate highway stations and BLUE for rural stations. As indicated in the first draft for the written plan, the interstate stations should have more stalls and higher speeds, while the rural stations are only there to provide basic coverage.

For probably the 100th time, I am not including Tesla’s Supercharger stations in the plan or on the map. This is because the draft plan has at least one CHAdeMO plug at each EV charging station, and Tesla vehicles could use them with an adapter. Ideally, Tesla would release an official CCS adapter, but a third party adapter is available for that, too. When planning a map of places that need chargers, I ignored Tesla’s locations because they only work with Tesla vehicles. If taxpayers are going to be on the hook for a bunch of chargers, it wouldn’t make sense for only one brand to be able to use them.

If you look into the draft plan, it also has a suggestion that the sites be prepared with extra power capacity when possible so that other companies like Tesla, Chargepoint, Electrify America, EVgo, etc., can add their own stations in the future. This really is a key component in the plan, because even the biggest possible government plan to expand charging will only add basic support. The private sector will need to step up once adoption increases and add stations all over to keep up with future demand.

With all of that out of the way, here’s the map:

As you can see, we still lack New England, Hawaii, and various US territories. Those will be done for the next update, along with a second draft of the written plan that accompanies the map. I am looking through all of the input readers have sent and commented, and will be incorporating that into the maps and plan for the next draft, and continuing to add suggestions in the coming months as we try to get this plan in front of the right officials.

One other thing we may incorporate later is more information on urban charging. That may be too much for our map, but it is something that officials looking to add 500,000 EV charging stations need to consider. Your input on this issue is definitely appreciated!

     
Written By

