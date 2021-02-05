Biden Admin EV Charging Station Plan Update

February 5th, 2021 by Jennifer Sensiba

In several past articles, we’ve been slowly updating as we progress toward building a plan for the Biden Administration to fulfill its promise to built 500,000 EV charging stations. Because our team and our readers know a LOT about the topic, we’ve put together a rough draft for some written ideas and we’re building a map for the administration to have ideas where the stations are needed.

The map is proving to be a ton of work, but with readers’ help and even some professionals who have reached out, it’s slowly coming together. Interstate stations are in GREEN and rural stations are in BLUE. The map does not show existing stations, but to see existing stations, please use Plugshare.com.

So far, I’ve put in the interstate stations for the continental US and I’ve gotten around half of the rural stations done. Many more stations will be added to the map in the eastern US in the next couple weeks, followed by stations for Alaska. You’ll notice some “bald spots” in the map, but those are generally in places where infrastructure is pretty good already, or where there are already plans to build stations.

Locations are still rough, and will be refined in a few weeks to fit towns and possibly even friendly businesses. If you’re a business owner and would like to offer to host a station, definitely feel free to reach out and we’ll see how that can fit into the plan.

Just to give a quick recap, we aren’t including existing Tesla stations in the plan because they only work with one brand of vehicle. By getting the Biden Administration to build stations with several CCS plugs and one or two CHAdeMO plugs, Tesla drivers would still benefit because they can use available adapters.

I greatly appreciate all the input I’ve been receiving through e-mails and from people who have been sending me ideas on Twitter. I haven’t integrated all of your ideas into the map yet, but we will be considering everything we’ve received. Definitely feel free to keep sending ideas in!

Once we get this map more squared away, we will be doing an update to the written plan and will work with readers to share the plan with key administration officials, especially DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg. If you’re an official reading this, feel free to reach out. We’d definitely like your input and ideas as well. We’re here to serve like you.









