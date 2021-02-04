NIO Sales Increase 352.1% In January, + Hot New Car & Autonomous Vehicle Tech Unveiled

February 4th, 2021 by Zachary Shahan

Chinese EV startup NIO* scored a record sales month last month, celebrating a 352.1% year-over-year sales increase in January 2021 versus January 2020. The sales total was 7,225 vehicles, which translates into 86,700 vehicles a year if extrapolated to 12 months. In other words, NIO is already approaching 100,000 vehicle sales a year.

Incidentally, cumulative deliveries of the NIO ES8, ES6, and EC6 since NIO launched its first car now come to 82,866. There’s a solid chance NIO will double that figure in the coming year.

The January deliveries included 1,660 ES8s, 2,720 ES6s, and 2,845 EC6s.

The positive sales results follow announcements earlier in the month from NIO revealing a new car and new autonomous driving tech. The company launched the NIO ET7, “its first flagship sedan,” as well as a 150 kWh battery pack (offering a tremendous amount of range on a single charge, about 1,000 kilometers on the ET7), a second-generation battery swapping system (NIO Power Swap 2.0), and new NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD) Technology, which we’ll have to learn more about in the coming months.

How many vehicles will NIO sell in 2021? I’d put money on 100,000+, but we’ll see. Much depends on government policies in China and whether or not NIO can make a big splash in Europe. We’ll see.

*I own some shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO). However, I don’t offer investment advice of any sort.

