Volkswagen Predicts 100,000 ID.4 Deliveries This Year

February 2nd, 2021 by Steve Hanley

The ID.3 was the first electric car from Volkswagen to use the company’s MEB EV platform but it is not the SUV that new car buyers crave today. The ID.4 is the car Volkswagen expects to hit the cover off the ball in the global sales race. Also built on the MEB platform, it has all the SUV DNA today’s shoppers desire. It’s the right size, has all the required SUV styling cues, and is priced right after the various federal, state, and local incentives are factored in.

The ID.4 is now in production and Volkswagen says it expects to deliver 100,000 of them this year. Europe will account for two thirds of those deliveries with China and the US getting the remaining one third. Deliveries in Europe are expected to begin in March with US deliveries coming in the middle of the year. Production of the ID.4 has already begun at the Zwickau factory in Germany and at the, Anting and Foshan factories in China. Production will begin at the Chattanooga factory in the US and Emden factory in Germany in 2022.The company says it expects to sell 1.5 million electric vehicles a year by 2025.

“The ID.4 plays an important role. With this model, Volkswagen is expanding its range to include an electric vehicle in the world’s largest growth segment, the compact SUV class. The market launch of our world car is therefore an important strategic milestone for the brand,” says Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO, Ralf Brandstätter. “The car will be made and sold in Europe and China in the future, and later in the USA. In doing so, we are scaling the MEB platform around the world and creating the economic basis for the success of our ID. family,” he says.

“With the global launch of the ID.4, we will get even more people excited for electric mobility, giving our electric offensive an additional boost. We hope to deliver well over 100,000 ID.4s to customers this year alone,” says Board Member for Sales at Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Klaus Zellmer. “We have already received 17,000 incoming orders for the vehicle.”

The ID.4 will be available with either of two battery sizes — 52 kWh or 77 kWh. Range numbers are 348 km (WLTP) with the smaller battery and 522 km (WLTP) with the larger battery. A choice of a 125 kW or a 150 kW motor will be available with a dual motor all wheel drive sport version known as the ID.4 GTX being offered in the future. Starting price in Germany is €38,450 before taxes and incentives.

All ID.4 models come with the Discover Pro navigation system and Volkswagen’s We Connect Start online service as standard equipment. The ID.4 Tech and ID.4 Max models will feature the company’s new augmented reality head-up display which projects directly onto the windshield in front of the driver. It shows selected symbols dynamically and merges them with what the driver sees through the windshield.

In theory, the ID.4 should be exactly what EV shoppers are looking for in an electric car. With any luck, Volkswagen will find it has more orders than it can handle. The more EVs on the road, the better. With Volkswagen already far along with a program to recycle lithium ion batteries, it is truly putting its money where its mouth is in support of the EV revolution.









