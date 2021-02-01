The Surface 604 Quad Brings The Bling To The World Of Electric Mountain Bikes

February 1st, 2021 by Kyle Field

The Surface 604 Quad takes the efficient and responsive 500 watt Surface 604 powertrain and slaps some bling on top for a premium electric offroad mountain bike that’s sure to turn a few heads. Right out of the gate, the frame of the Quad stands out, with its unique x-frame design that increases rigidity and provides a look perfect for those looking to stand out.

The aluminum frame is finished with a simple clear coat that lets the unvarnished beauty of the buffed metal shine through. Bright silver graphics adorn the frame on the top tube and drop tube for an extra bit of pop. Make no mistake: the Quad isn’t for those looking to blend in. That’s even more obvious down below where the traditionally humble SRAM 12-34T cassette and chain bust out a bit of bling with a blast of shiny gold.

The Quad isn’t all good looks either, with its powerful, torque-centric 500-watt geared motor sporting 65 Nm of torque. The smaller than typical motor translates to far more efficiency. This importantly yields more range per charge, at 45 miles on the standard battery, while the impressive torque spec makes the motor feel just as powerful as most 750 watt motors on the market. For those looking for even more range per charge, Surface 604 offers a larger 20Ah battery rated to deliver 65 miles of range per charge.

Our review bike came with the standard range battery and consistently supported longer rides of more than 40 miles of carrying my oversized frame around on hilly terrain. It’s an impressive feat that highlights just how refined the Surface 604 Quad is.

On the mechanical side of the drivetrain, the Quad sports the SRAM X5 9-speed system with a right hand trigger shifter that makes it easy and seamless to change gears. We found it easy to maintain a comfortable balance between using the geared system and the power to dial in the perfect ride, whether the road led uphill, downhill, into the wind, carrying an exhausted rider, or looking for a more challenging workout.

The compact Bafang controller mounted on the left side of the handlebars makes it easy to increase pedal assist, turn on the battery-integrated headlight, and view an array of speed and distance information.

The Quad comes from the factory as a Class 2 ebike, with assist limited to 20 miles per hour. For folks that are in a hurry, it can also be quickly and easily “unlocked” to a proper Class 3 ebike, for pedal assistance up to 20 miles per hour. As a Class 3 ebike, it is technically not allowed to be ridden in most bike lanes and paths, though it makes riding off-road a blast.

By default, the Quad also displays speed in metric units but that can also be changed to standard units for those stuck in the dark ages. I personally prefer metric because it makes me feel like I’m going that much faster.

At just 50 pounds fully loaded, the Quad is far lighter than the masses of value ebikes on the market today that consistently weigh in at 65 pounds or more. The lighter weight translates to a more responsive ride, greater efficiency, and more utility in day to day life. Moving the bike around the garage, onto a rack, or off the car are all easier with a lighter ebike.

Where the rubber meets the road, the Quad is rocking a pair of 27.5″ x 2.8 Maxxis Rekon tires with a naked rubber sidewalls that add to the unique look while providing a much needed bit of cushion for the inevitable bumps. At 2.8 inches, the oversized tires absorb many of the smaller bumps in the road without going whole hog with a set of fat tires. It’s a nice balance between weight and comfort.

Up front, the SR Suntour XCM 32 fork w/4in (100MM) of travel with a lockout takes the edge off rough downhills without bouncing around endlessly when it’s time to grind out more uphill. For use around town, it does add noticeable incremental weight to the front of the bike, but it more than makes up for the extra weight when it’s time to leave the asphalt behind.

Overall, the Quad is a welcome step up in quality in the electric powertrain, the torque sensor, hydraulic disc brakes, and weight without going overboard on premium components that would push it out of financial reach of the masses. At $2,599, it offers an approachable price for intermediate riders looking for a more robust ride that, at the same time, offers impressive efficiency and torque.

Specs

Motor : Bafang 500 Watt avg, 750 Watt peak brushless geared hub motor

: Bafang 500 Watt avg, 750 Watt peak brushless geared hub motor Battery : Samsung lithium-ion 14Ah standard, 20Ah long range battery available

: Samsung lithium-ion 14Ah standard, 20Ah long range battery available Range : Standard battery: 45mi (72km), Long range battery: 65mi (105km)

: Standard battery: 45mi (72km), Long range battery: 65mi (105km) Top Speed : Comes as Class 2 w/20mph (32kmh) top speed. Unlocked to Class 3, top speed is 30mph (48kmh)

: Comes as Class 2 w/20mph (32kmh) top speed. Unlocked to Class 3, top speed is 30mph (48kmh) Sensor : Integrated torque sensor system

: Integrated torque sensor system Throttle : Left-mounted thumb throttle

: Left-mounted thumb throttle Charge Time : 3-4 hours for a full charge from empty

: 3-4 hours for a full charge from empty Display : 3.5″ fixed color LED display w/integrated USB jack for device charging

: 3.5″ fixed color LED display w/integrated USB jack for device charging Lights : Integrated Buchel LED headlight

: Integrated Buchel LED headlight Frame : 6061 Aluminum Alloy

: 6061 Aluminum Alloy Frame Sizes : S/M – 17.5″, M/L – 19.5″

: S/M – 17.5″, M/L – 19.5″ For Riders : S/M 5’2”-5’7”, M/L 5’8” – 8’8”

: S/M 5’2”-5’7”, M/L 5’8” – 8’8” Bike Weight : 50lbs (23kg) including battery

: 50lbs (23kg) including battery Weight Capacity : 285lbs (130kg)

: 285lbs (130kg) Fork : SR Suntour XCM 32, 29ER w/100MM travel

: SR Suntour XCM 32, 29ER w/100MM travel Stem : eMTB specific Ergotec Bass 31.8mm

: eMTB specific Ergotec Bass 31.8mm Handlebar : Promax Aluminum, 60mm Rise With 9° Backsweep and 720mm Wide

: Promax Aluminum, 60mm Rise With 9° Backsweep and 720mm Wide Pedals : Gold die cast Wellgo

: Gold die cast Wellgo Tires : Maxxis Rekon 27.5″ x 2.8 skinwall

: Maxxis Rekon 27.5″ x 2.8 skinwall Brakes : Tektro Dorado hydraulic quad piston 180mm disc brakes w/motor inhibitors

: Tektro Dorado hydraulic quad piston 180mm disc brakes w/motor inhibitors Drivetrain : SRAM X5 9-speed w/an SRAM X5 Trigger Shifter

: SRAM X5 9-speed w/an SRAM X5 Trigger Shifter Cranks : SAMOX 38T Front Sprocket, 170mm Crank Arms

: SAMOX 38T Front Sprocket, 170mm Crank Arms Saddle: Selle Royale ergonomic gel











