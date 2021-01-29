The Volcon Grunt Off-Road Electric Motorcycle: 100-Mile Range, 60 MPH, & Waterproof

January 29th, 2021 by Derek Markham

If you’re in the market for a rugged off-road electric vehicle for getting out to the backcountry silently, or taking care of farm chores without the exhaust fumes, or going low-carbon mudding just for the hell of it, you might do worse than to take a look at the upcoming Volcon Grunt.

With its fat high-traction tires, high ground clearance, a 2-hour recharge time, and fully waterproof rating (yes, Volcon ePowersports says it “can actually be ridden underwater”), the Grunt could be a contender for a serious — but small — electric off-road workhorse.

According to Volcon, the Grunt will be available in May or June of 2021 starting at a price of $5,995, and can be reserved with a refundable $100 deposit. From the company’s website, it looks as if the Grunt is just the beginning of a line of off-road electric vehicles, with the “Stag” and “Beast” side-by-side models coming in the near future.

The Grunt will come with swappable batteries for longer riding times, has a 2-hour battery charge time, and an estimated 100-mile maximum range per charge. The company claims “up to 50 HP” and 75 ft/lb of torque, and the whole package will weigh in at under 200 pounds (before the rider gets on, obviously).

“Say goodbye to fuel costs, oil changes and costly engine rebuilds. Electric vehicles require minimal maintenance. Check your tire pressure and ride. Spend more time on the trail and less time working on your motorcycle.”

“Like all Volcon vehicles, the Grunt’s all-electric powertrain is IP67 rated and fully waterproof. Don’t worry about pressure washing or stalling out crossing deep rivers or streams. The Grunt can actually be ridden underwater.”

Living in a place where 4-wheelers and side-by-side ICE vehicles are incredibly common for both work and play (and casual drives down to the grocery store), I can see their utility, and have even considered getting a small one for helping with farm chores or hauling wood, so a nearly silent and fumeless option at a price under $6000 seems like an excellent one. It’s still really hard to compete with ICE vehicles on price though, especially considering the huge market for used 4-wheelers and such, but if the Grunt could be configured with a small trailer hitch, I’d seriously think about reserving one for myself. It would pay off its price in a short time, especially when taking into account the amount of human labor (and wear and tear on the body) it would save me when hauling or pulling trailers full of manure, compost, or firewood all year long.

Check out the Volcon ePowersports website for more info on the Grunt.

