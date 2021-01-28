Tesla Giga Texas: 3 Months Ago & Today

January 28th, 2021 by Johnna Crider

In Tesla’s Q4 2020 and 2020 Fiscal Year earnings report, the company shared a “how it started/how it’s going” of Giga Texas, which made today a great day to recap some of these progress Tesla has made in Texas.

2020 was an intense year for almost everyone and an incredible one for Tesla. For Tesla, it noted that it 2020 was transformative and that the company outpaces many trends seen elsewhere in the industry. Tesla saw increased volumes, profitability, and cash generation. For its Gigafactories, Tesla is on track to start vehicle production with structural batteries leveraging in-house battery cells this year in both Berlin in Austin.

Back in December, I pointed out that Giga Texas is growing at “plaid mode” after Omead Afshar shared a gorgeous photo of the site. Giga Texas started coming to life. At the same time, Dice mused about the possibility of Texas replacing Silicon Valley as the USA’s top tech hub. It’s interesting to think about.

In November, I mentioned that there is now a race of the Gigafactories.

Giga Texas is coming along at such a speed that Jeff Roberts, one of the drone operators who is part of the “Quad Squad” tracking Tesla gigafactory progress, believes that Giga Texas will surpass the speed of Giga Berlin. “I started back when everything was green and lumpy. It looked like the surface of the moon. And we’ve been flying over the site every day since,” Jeff told me when I interviewed him last year.

In that interview, Tesla’s onsite security confirmed with Jeff that 24/7 construction had started and that stadium lights were brought in for the night shift. After that article, I found out that those stadium lights were manufactured right here in Baton Rouge! I was able to speak with Corey Bordelon of Louisiana’s Boss LTG Stadium Lights, and he shared with me that those lights are manufactured just 15 miles away from my home. Bordelon lives in Lake Charles, which was impacted very badly by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Lake Charles was also the recipient of aid by several charities, four of which Elon Musk donated to in order to help my state with hurricane relief efforts.

Giga Texas is so huge that it’s impacting the surrounding states. I believe it will transform the Gulf region from its dirty oil reputation to one of clean energy.









