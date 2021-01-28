85-Year-Old US Veteran Gets A Private Tesla Car Show

January 28th, 2021 by Johnna Crider

In Conway, Arkansas, a man named Ben reached out to THV11 and told the news agency that he was going to surprise his friend and neighbor. Ben’s friend, Richard, is 85 and is a US veteran who has a love for Tesla but hadn’t seen one up close and personal. Ben put the word out to see if his connections could help give Richard a surprise car show.

THV11 was there when Ben surprised Richard and interviewed him. “After seeing the cars, Richard says it’s been one of the best days he had in years. He was able to drive it, I’m told,” said the news host.

The car show wasn’t only Teslas. There was also a Lamborghini, and Richard got to drive both the Lambo and a few Teslas. Richard got to experience the Model X, explore the trunk of the Model Y, and check out a bright yellow Model 3.

“Beautiful!” Richard said as he stepped outside to see the surprise vehicles. One of the Tesla owners honked the horn and it played one of the new sounds in Tesla’s new Boombox mode, where it lets you change the horn’s sound to something like a cowbell, fart, or goat (there are several options). The new feature is a result of a speaker that Tesla installed as a way to create some type of noise while traveling under 19 mph to alert pedestrians who are either not paying attention or visually impaired.

Speaking of Tesla’s Boombox feature, Car Confections, on YouTube, tested the feature on poor, innocent, unsuspecting pedestrians. I will probably do the same in my Cybertruck when I get it.

Something to consider is that if you are walking through the Walmart parking lot — or wherever you shop — and you hear a loud fart, then chances are there could be a Tesla nearby. This is one thing that makes Tesla cars fun. Many people love their Teslas due to their ability to keep us entertained. This is actually intentional.

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, loves gaming and applies the idea of fun to his line of vehicles. CCN noted that Elon Musk shared his thoughts at a gaming expo where he was asked to share what he would like to see from games in the future. The article noted that the direct quote below was from a livestreamed event (not linked).

“A general principle is, what can we do to make the car the most fun as possible? What [is it] other cars don’t have?”

More fun games coming soon to ur Tesla https://t.co/zBdYGOuHsz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2020











