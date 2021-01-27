Tesla’s Had 83% Increase In Energy Storage Deployments In 2020

January 27th, 2021 by Johnna Crider

Tesla has released its earnings report for the 4th quarter of 2020 as well for the fiscal year 2020. Among the amazing records the company has achieved is another one for sustainability and energy storage. In the report, Tesla noted that its energy storage deployments grew from 2019 to 2020. “For the first time, our total battery deployments surpassed 3GWh in a single year, which is an 83% increase compared to the prior year,” Tesla’s report stated.

The source of this increase comes from demand for Tesla’s Megapack, which is its utility-scale storage product. Powerwall demand has also increased and is continuing to grow. “While we have made progress on production, we should see even further increases in supply in the next few months,” Tesla said. Due to backlog, its energy storage business has been supply constrained, yet Tesla is aiming to increase capacity for both its manufacturing of the equipment as well as the supply chain. This will enable Tesla to grow at a similar pace for the upcoming year.

List of Tesla Megapack Projects

Quite a few times last year, I noticed several reports of Megapacks in different countries around the world. Here are a few from last year:





2021 Will Be The Year Of Battery Storage

YaleEnvironment360 pointed out that grid-scale battery storage is on the rise. Wesley Cole, an energy analyst with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) told YaleEnvironment360, “We see storage being a large player across effectively every future we look at. … And not just one or two gigawatts … but tens to hundreds of gigawatts.”

Forbes also noted that the US Energy Storage Association believes that continued innovation and growth in the energy storage industry will continue “in 2021 and beyond.” The Forbes author pointed out that we are beginning to see the industry grow at a rapid pace and there are expectations of at least 3.6 GW of battery storage to be installed in 2021. You can read more of that here.









