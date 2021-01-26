Nancy Pelosi Is Bullish On Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL), & Disney (DIS)

January 26th, 2021 by Johnna Crider

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi placed up to $1 million worth of bullish bets on Tesla (TSLA) stock, Business Insider’s Markets Insider has reported. Speaker Pelosi purchased 25 call options on TSLA with a strike price of $500 — these call options are set to expire on March 18, 2022. The article noted that it could have been her husband, Paul Pelosi, who placed the calls. Mr. Pelosi runs an investment firm and spent between $100,001 and $1 million on them in December.

A $500 strike price means that the options are what are known as “in the money” and will not be worthless even if Tesla’s stock price was to fall by a few hundred dollars by the time the call options expire.

The call options gave Speaker Pelosi the right to buy 2,500 Tesla shares at $500 each at any time before the expiration date. Pelosi will have paid a premium for the options, so the stock will have to clime before they are profitable to exercise, the article pointed out. It goes on to speculate that she probably purchased long-term equity anticipation security (LEAP options), which cost less up front than buying the shares directly.

Tesla isn’t the only stock Speaker Pelosi is invested in. She’s also spent up to $500,000 for 100 call options on Apple’s stock. The strike price for these was $100 and they expire January 21, 2022. For Disney, she spent up to $1 million on 100 call options with a strike price of $100 and an expiration date of March 18, 2022.

The article also noted that Speaker Pelosi’s purchases “raised eyebrows” despite the fact that they are legal.

Final Thoughts

Naturally, I’m going to share my thoughts on the matter. We often forget that politicians, being the enigmas they are on TV and in the news, are people, too. I honestly don’t see why those eyebrows were raised, especially since the focus is a longer timeframe that imply bullishness about matters well beyond what she controls. She’s investing in her personal future, and she expects the market, and these specific tech and entertainment companies, to do well under Democratic control of the House, Senate, and White House. Should we be surprised that she thinks Democrats will be a boon to our economy and these specific tech and entertainment leaders?

I don’t think we should judge her or anyone for making smart financial decisions with their own money — especially if it is legal to do so. Considering the previous administration’s disregard for rules and laws, such as promoting Goya products, which violated ethic rules, I don’t think that anyone outside of her family or who she trusts to advise her financially has any right to tell her what she can and can’t spend her own money on.

It should be noted that by investing in TSLA, Speaker Pelosi put her money into clean energy and into a company that cares about the environment. Going bullish on TSLA is going bullish on a green American company and its mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. This is a great thing.









