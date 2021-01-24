Tesla To Host A Virtual Info Session For Energy Careers

January 24th, 2021 by Johnna Crider

Tesla has announced on its LinkedIn page that it is holding two virtual info sessions for those who are interested in learning about careers in Tesla Energy, solar roof, and solar panels. The first info session is for crew leads and will be held on Thursday, January 28th, at 12 pm Eastern Standard Time. The second session will be for licensed electricians and field service technicians and will be held on Friday, January 29th, also at 12 pm Eastern Standard Time.

If you are interested in attending the virtual sessions, you can sign up here.

For Job Seekers, The Solar Industry Is Hopeful

EcoWatch reported that unemployed Texas oil workers are finding jobs in the growing solar industry. The article cited the Houston Chronicle and noted that in Texas, the solar industry is providing career opportunities for unemployed oil and gas professionals during trying times for this aging industry. The fracking sector is in turmoil and many workers want to apply their skills to the solar industry. Employees from all fields, ranging from construction to negotiating land use agreements, are placing their hopes on solar.

Kevin Smith, Lighthouse BP’s CEO in the Americas, confirmed that workers are moving to solar from oil and gas. “No question, we are getting workers moving over from oil and gas,” he said. “A lot of the oil and gas skills are applicable to solar.”

Raj Prahbu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group, a research firm based in Austin, told the Chronicle, “Clean energy is growing and growing fast in Texas. … This is where the jobs are going to be and where the economy is heading.” He added, “If you’re not going to make the shift, you’re going to be left behind.”

GreenMatters noted that new technologies have allowed for a wide range of environmental sustainability job opportunities. Some of these careers require their employees to have some type of specialization and many of those who do are willing to train and educate their potential employees.

The article put together a list of some of the positions in this field.

Wind Technicians . Only require a high school diploma or equivalent and some companies may offer internal training. The average annual salary is around $56,700.

. Only require a high school diploma or equivalent and some companies may offer internal training. The average annual salary is around $56,700. Solar Technicians. Installing and maintaining solar panels generally brings in around $57,980 annually.

Installing and maintaining solar panels generally brings in around $57,980 annually. Sustainability Manager . This is ideal for those with business management backgrounds to advise organizations and companies on changes they need to make in order to become greener. The salary is around $73,400.

. This is ideal for those with business management backgrounds to advise organizations and companies on changes they need to make in order to become greener. The salary is around $73,400. Sustainability Writer . This is what my colleagues here at CleanTechnica and I do. We write on topics that center around sustainability in order to make a difference while keeping our bills paid. The salary wasn’t listed and this is partly due to it being so varied. I earn enough to live off of while also having the ability to put more time and energy into what I love doing. (Think: gems, minerals, and jewelry.)

. This is what my colleagues here at CleanTechnica and I do. We write on topics that center around sustainability in order to make a difference while keeping our bills paid. The salary wasn’t listed and this is partly due to it being so varied. I earn enough to live off of while also having the ability to put more time and energy into what I love doing. (Think: gems, minerals, and jewelry.) Recycling Worker. Most plants offer onsite job training for their positions and some even have educational opportunities for students. Reclamation and recycling workers earn around $36,000 annually.

Most plants offer onsite job training for their positions and some even have educational opportunities for students. Reclamation and recycling workers earn around $36,000 annually. Sustainable Architect. Buildings generate around 40% of the global greenhouse gas emissions, so there is definitely a market for sustainable architects. The average salary can range from $48,500 to $166,500.

Buildings generate around 40% of the global greenhouse gas emissions, so there is definitely a market for sustainable architects. The average salary can range from $48,500 to $166,500. Environmental Attorney. Environmental attorneys help fight climate change by going to legal war with the corporations and governments that don’t care about environmental regulations. Many have helped undo or repair the harm these organizations have caused. The average salary is $120,910.

You can read the full list here.





Final Thoughts

If you are someone who is passionate about helping the planet, a job in the sustainability field is not only ideal, but it is becoming an increasingly popular career choice as many companies such as Tesla continue to push the importance of sustainability and grow at fast rates.

Whether you are an expert at battery technology and can crunch numbers like a wizard without the use of a calculator, or are a writer such as myself, we all can make a difference together. It’s great to see this field becoming more popular as the fossil fuel industry is entering its death throes.

For those working in oil and gas, renewables is the better path, and one that is a great place to apply engineering and energy expertise.

Related: Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Solar Power Is So Cheap — CleanTechnica Exclusive

Images courtesy of Tesla









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest CleanTech Talk Episode