India’s Pravaig Dynamics Unveils Its Luxury EV, The Pravaig Extinction MK1

January 24th, 2021 by Derek Markham

Defy. Disown. Disregard.

Belligerence Begins 2021.

Those are the first words you see on India’s Pravaig Dynamics’ home page, and while I’m not sure how that helps sell cars, I still think you just gotta love the moxy of these guys, eh?

Because although it doesn’t seem to be the kind of marketing-speak you’d normally hear from a luxury car company, this is an EV startup we’re talking about, and it’s been rather refreshing to see the break from the advertising angle that traditional and legacy automakers have spent decades dialing in (boring, new year new trim so now it’s A COMPLETELY NEW CAR BUY IT BUY IT BUY IT oh look at this happy couple living their best life ever BUY IT NOW). Of course, as we’ve seen, it’s incredibly hard to start a car company from scratch, so there’s a heckuva lot of vaporware and broken dreams and flashy taglines and orphaned merchandise on the road to building a viable electric vehicle company, but hey, if you’re gonna make a go at it, might as well do it with a fair bit of panache — and little bit tongue-in-cheek, perhaps.

Bangalore, India-based Pravaig Dynamics has been teasing out details of its flagship car, the Extinction MK1, for some time now, but it’s not gotten our attention on CleanTechnica before. But hey, let’s face it, when competing with a global pandemic, a contentious US election cycle, and the huge shadow that the Teslas and VWs of the world cast on anyone gutsy enough to start their own EV company. That hasn’t stopped some people from referring to them as “the Tesla of India” in some stories, but that’s probably inevitable these days (please make it stop).

Currently, Pravaig has a prototype of its vehicle, the Extinction MK1, a 2-door coupe with claimed specs of 504 kilometers (313 miles) per charge, a top speed of 196 km/h (121 mph), a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) 150 kW of power under its hood, and an 80% charge time of its 96 kWh lithium-ion battery in 30 minutes. According to techradar, the car’s battery has a battery density of 155Wh/kg, and the vehicle will include an air purifying system capable of handling fine particulate matter (PM 2.5), and the rear seats will not only recline, but will also have large tray tables for eating or working, and be separated from the front seats by tinted window dividers for privacy.

There are a couple of video “reviews” and walkarounds available from YouTubers, such as these two:

However, there really isn’t a lot of info on the website, including the price, and although it is clearly still just in a prototype phase, some publications are saying the company plans to have a production-ready vehicle later this year (!). According to HTAuto, the company is initially targeting “commercial fleet with a subscription-based model,” and intends to begin building some 250 per year (note: HTAuto also stated in the same article that Pravaig was looking to build 2500 per year).

According to the caption for the following video from Pravaig, the aim for its subscribers is to help them “take back control” of their time:

90 minutes a day spent on the roads

Take back control of the time

Pay as you use, premium chauffeur driven service.

The best way to move.

You can see more from Pravaig Dynamics at the company’s website, Instagram account, and Facebook page.









