Panasonic Expands Home Solar Offerings In High-Growth Solar States

January 23rd, 2021 by Zachary Shahan

As CleanTechnica has reported in recent months, solar power now generates the cheapest electricity in history — according to the conservative, fossil industry–entrenched International Energy Agency. As a result, demand for solar power has been growing strongly in the United States and worldwide. Rooftop solar power is much more expensive than utility-scale solar power, but it doesn’t compete with utility-scale solar power or wholesale power in general — it competes with retail electricity. Just as utility-scale solar power is wicked cheap and growing a great deal as a result, rooftop solar power is often much more competitive than electricity from a utility. So, it is not surprising to see that Panasonic is expanding its solar power availability and installation network.

Panasonic Corporation of North America has announced that it has promoted 13 solar installers “to the Elite and Premium tiers of its Residential Solar Installer Program.” What does that mean? Well, it appears that it means that Panasonic is now selling solar panels (through installers) in a bunch of new places, and that demand for rooftop solar is strong.

“Not only will installers and homeowners gain access to the Panasonic Solar Modules portfolio, they will also receive access to the new high-efficiency Panasonic Solar EverVolt Modules, available beginning in February,” Panasonic writes.

In Arizona, Texas, Florida, Iowa, and Indiana, homeowners are getting the most opportunity. That’s where “Elite” installers are being added. These installers gain first access to new products and rebates. (A list of installers is included on the bottom of this article. 7 new installers got slotted into that Elite category.)

The other 6 new solar installers got put into the “Premium Installers” bucket. Those installers are located in Florida, Texas, and New Mexico. Being “Premium Installers,” these companies get “exclusive access to qualified sales leads, a library of cooperative marketing assets, training programs and a robust Installer Portal.” In other words, they get more business.

“It’s more important now than ever to have a strong presence in the fastest-growing solar markets in the U.S. In fact, Florida and Texas are the second and third hottest markets in solar growth in the country, behind only California. Compounded with homeowners’ urgency to take advantage of tax credits, more expert installers are needed to keep up with the demand,” said Mukesh Sethi, Director, Solar and Energy Storage, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America. “Panasonic is thrilled to welcome 13 new certified installers to our Elite and Premium Installer tiers to serve homeowners in Florida, Arizona, Texas, Iowa, Indiana and New Mexico.”

Panasonic does not indicate the pricing of its solar solutions. That contrasts with Tesla, which announced flat rooftop solar panel price across the United States, pricing that appears to be the cheapest in the industry. After asking Tesla CEO Elon Musk a few questions about how the company was offering $1.49/watt rooftop solar power while the industry average was $2.19/watt (both prices include the US federal tax credit for solar power), he told CleanTechnica:

“Solar panel cost is only ~50 cents/Watt. Mounting hardware, inverter and wiring is ~25 cents/Watt. Installation is ~50 cents/Watt, depending on system size.

“The other solar companies spend heavily on salespeople, advertising and complex financing instruments. We do not.”

For much more on that topic, see: “Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Solar Power Is So Cheap — CleanTechnica Exclusive.”

For Panasonic solar pricing, it seems that you would need to fill in a brief form, which sends your key info its certified installers, and then have them visit your home to provide a full cost estimate. Below are lists of the new Panasonic-approved solar installers.

In the Elite category, you have these 6:

AC/DC Solar in Brandon, Fla.

Advance Solar and Energy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Energy Consultants Group in Anamosa, Iowa

Jefferson Electric, LLC in Indianapolis, Ind.

Wayne’s Solar in Ormond Beach, Fla.

Wells Solar in Austin, Texas

Sunbright Solar LLC, Tucson, Ariz.

In the Premium category, you have these 6:

512 Solar in Austin, Texas

Greenbelt Solar in Austin, Texas

IES Texas Solar in San Antonio, Texas

Organ Mountain Solar & Electric in Las Cruces, N.M.

Solar SME Inc. in Dallas, Texas

Bob Heinmiller Solar Solution in Orlando, Fla.

Let us know if you have any experience with any of these installers or going solar with Panasonic solar PV modules.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest CleanTech Talk Episode