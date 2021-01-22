Tesla Model Y, KIA, Canoo — All The EV News That Fits, We Print

January 22nd, 2021 by Steve Hanley

2021 is likely the year the EV revolution will go mainstream. There are tons of new models coming to showrooms and both public and private investment in charging infrastructure is expanding rapidly. In prior years, EV news was so sparse that we seized on every tidbit and expanded it into a full article. But now our inbox is filled with items about electric cars, so in order to get it all out to you as fast as possible, we are condensing it into a more manageable format. Here’s what’s new for today, January 22.

Tesla Model Y Sales Explode In California

According to Cross-Sell, a research firm that collates title and registration data, Tesla delivered 22,117 cars in California in the fourth quarter of 2020 — a 63% increase over the same quarter last year and a marked improvement over the 16,200 cars delivered in the state in the third quarter. Of the cars delivered, 11,417 were Tesla’s Model Y compact crossover utility vehicle. Sales of the Model 3 sedan were 7,044 for the quarter, a 34% decrease from the same quarter last year.

Total fourth quarter Tesla registrations in the 23 states where data was collected stood at 44,749, with the Model Y accounting for nearly half of those sales. Registration figures might not accurately reflect the number of vehicle deliveries during the quarter as registrations in the United States typically take about 30 days from the time of sale to be reported.

What to make of the numbers? Obviously, the Model Y is incredibly popular. Is it stealing sales from the Model 3? Possibly, but that should come as no surprise as Americans continue to shun sedans as if they were infested with cooties. It’s either an SUV or a truck for red blooded Americans trained by industry ad campaigns to want the biggest vehicles they can afford.

That’s not a problem, however. Every electric car sold is another nail in the coffin of cars with infernal combustion engines and another step forward in the push to eliminate transportation that relies on fossil fuels.

KIA Open To Working With Other Manufacturers

Recently, news reports surfaced that indicated Apple’s on again, off again electric car program, dubbed Project Titan, was back on and that it has begun talking to Hyundai about the two companies maybe, possibly, potentially, some day in the future, you should live so long, getting involved in building a car together. Hyundai quickly backed away from the story but now Autoblog reports KIA announced on January 20 it is considering cooperation on self driving electric cars with multiple foreign firms. Apple was not specifically mentioned but if it ever decides to jump into the electric vehicle game, you can bet your Mac Air it will feature self driving technology.

Citing unnamed industry sources, Autoblog says Hyundai Motor Group has decided KIA will be take the lead on any proposed cooperation with Apple in the future, if the companies elect to pursue a joint venture together. As Edith Bunker liked to say, “Ain’t that interesting, Archie?”

Canoo Opens Online Reservations for MPDV

Swirling around in the background is an announcement by Canoo that it is now accepting pre-orders online for its all electric Multi Purpose Delivery Vehicle. What is the significance of that? Simply this. Hyundai has made a significant investment in Canoo, which has pioneered a highly flexible EV skateboard that is adaptable to any number of vehicle types and sizes — including a self deriving vehicle from Apple.

Might there be more to all these rumors and innuendo than meets the eye? That is a definite maybe and when we know more, you’ll know more. What we can say with certainty is that 2021 will be an exciting year for electric vehicle fans as the EV revolution revs up.









