Vermont — Highest Number Of Public Electric Vehicle Chargers Per Capita

January 19th, 2021 by U.S. Department of Energy

The number of public electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the country has been growing. As of November 2020, Vermont had the highest number of public chargers per capita with 114 EV chargers per 100,000 people, followed by the District of Columbia (81) and California (72). Twenty-one states and the District of Columbia had more than 20 chargers per 100,000 people.

Note: EV chargers refers to the number of plugs available to charge EVs. There may be more than one EV charger at a single charging station. Includes Level I, II, and DC fast charging.

Sources: U.S. Department of Energy, Alternative Fuels Data Center, Alternative Fueling Station Locator. Data accessed November 17, 2020.

U.S. Census Bureau, 2019 National and State Population Estimates, Table NST-EST2019-01. Data accessed November 17, 2020.

National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Trends from the Alternative Fueling Station Locator: First Quarter 2020, October 2020.

