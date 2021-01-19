Tesla Hiring For 500 Positions In Florida — Many Solar Related

January 19th, 2021 by Johnna Crider

Tesla is hiring for 500 positions in Florida, the Bradenton Herald reports. CareerSource Tampa Bay is partnering up with Tesla to host a virtual hiring event on January 27, from 10 am through 2 pm, in hopes of filling positions available for both Tesla’s solar and automotive positions. Tesla’s initiative, Build Your Future, is expanding jobs while accelerating sustainability efforts, and the hiring event is a part of this initiative.

TESLA VIRTUAL JOB FAIR: @CareerSourceBD will be hosting a #virtual job fair for @Tesla on 1/27, at 10 a.m. To learn more about the various positions available and how to register for the event, visit https://t.co/sD4mIaOhPc 📸@TeslaMotors on @instagram pic.twitter.com/5mxccMyusA — CareerSource Broward (@CareerSourceBD) January 19, 2021

These 500 positions include solar installers with a pay range of $16 to $26 per hour (86 positions available), licensed solar electricians with a starting pay of $24 per hour (15 positions available), solar roofers with pay starting at $16 per hour (57 positions available), and automotive service technicians with pay starting at $16 per hour (28 positions available).

Although Tesla will hire only 186 at this event, it plans to add a total of 500 positions across the state of Florida. John Flanagan, CareerSource Tampa Bay CEO, shared his excitement in a press release. “We are excited to team up with Tesla, Inc. to help employ job seekers in our region and community,” he said. “We are proud to help fill the positions created by their goals of sustainable job creation.”

If you are in the area and would like to apply, click here.

Tesla Is The #1 Place To Work For Students

In 2020, Universum, an employer branding specialist, released its list of most attractive employers for US students. Tesla ranked at the top of the list at number one, Teslarati reported back in November of last year.

SpaceX came in at number 2 — playing a bit of musical chairs in comparison with 2019’s report, which held SpaceX as number one and Tesla as number 2. Teslarati noted that it was interesting to see that Tesla was the only automaker to make Universum’s Top 10 lists for both engineering students and business students, for which it ranked number 8. For business students, Tesla is also the only automaker in the top 10. The nearest automaker, Daimler, was listed at 65.

The top 10 for engineering were Tesla, SpaceX, Lockheed Martin, Google, Boeing, NASA, Apple, Microsoft, The Walt Disney Company, and Amazon. For computer science, Tesla ranked at number 5. Google reigned king in this one, while Apple was the queen.

A total of 42,738 students from 323 universities participated in the Universum survey.

