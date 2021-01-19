“Clean Energy for America Inaugural Ball” to Celebrate Incoming Biden-Harris Administration, New Congress, & Future of Clean Energy

January 19th, 2021 by Guest Contributor

Confirmed speakers include Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Martin Heinrich, Lisa Jackson, stars such as Jeff Bridges, Akon, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, and more.

Clean Energy for Biden (CE4B), along with the Cleantech Leaders Roundtable, will virtually host the Clean Energy for America Inaugural Ball on January 20th to celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice President of the United States. Clean energy, climate and environmental justice campaign volunteers, business leaders, and policy advocates who supported the Biden-Harris campaign will gather to celebrate what is possible for the future of clean energy.

The Inaugural Ball will welcome the new administration with remarks from guests including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Energy Subcommittee Chairman Paul Tonko, Governor Jay Inslee, Senator Martin Heinrich, Senator John Hickenlooper, Congressman Sean Casten, Lisa Jackson, Jeff Bridges, General Wesley Clark, Tom Steyer, Mindy Lubber, former Idaho Representative and Coeur d’Alene Tribal Council member Paulette Jordan, and more.

This unique virtual gala hall will include a red carpet and an entertaining night of mingling and music from top performers including Akon, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, Michael Franti, Robert “Kool” Bell, jazz legend Denise King, and Eli Yamin.

See the Lineup & Tickets for the Clean Energy for America Inaugural Ball here.

The Clean Energy for America Inaugural Ball is a broadly attended gathering celebrating a shared vision for an American clean energy revolution that will grow the economy, create jobs and support a livable planet, while ensuring that environmental justice is at the heart of the country’s local, state, national and international policies.

Details for Clean Energy for America Inaugural Ball

When: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 Main Event 7:00–9:00 PM ET After Party Entertainment: 9:00–11:00 PM ET

Where: Virtual event on the Remo platform

Virtual event on the Remo platform Attire: Black Tie (optional)

Black Tie (optional) Press: Press w/credentials welcome

For further questions about the event, please contact cleanenergyforbiden@gmail.com or visit website at www.cleanenergyforbiden.com/ball

About the Clean Energy for America Inaugural Ball: Cleantech Leaders Roundtable, a nonpartisan group of clean energy leaders registered as a 501(c)(4), is processing sales and sponsorships and managing payments for the event. Event proceeds will first go to pay the costs of the event, and any net proceeds will go to support nonprofit organizations that are working hard to build a clean and equitable energy future for America. Clean Energy for Biden (CE4B), is not a registered organization to date, but rather a volunteer-led effort to elect Biden-Harris. CE4B is working to determine its future organizational structure, which will continue in the spirit of organizing the clean energy industry and advocacy voices to support clean energy, action on climate and environmental justice.

About Clean Energy for Biden: Clean Energy for Biden (CE4B) is a network of clean economy business leaders and advocates organized to elect Joe Biden as President and advance policies, technologies and investment to address the climate challenge. Our industry is one of the nation’s fastest-growing and combines both financial strength and ‘boots on the ground’ which made a significant electoral impact in 2020. CE4B believes that organizing, fundraising and advocacy to advance America’s clean energy economy, combat climate change and fight for environmental justice has never been more important.

Courtesy of Clean Energy for Biden









