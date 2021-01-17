5 Key Steps For Electric Bus Success In Europe

January 17th, 2021 by Guest Contributor

Originally published on Transport & Environment.

By Pierre Dornier



In recent years, ambitious targets have been established by the EU and Member States in order to tackle the issues of air pollution and climate change. Building on the Paris Agreement objective to keep global temperature rise to well below 2°C, the European Commission has proposed to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 as part of the European Green Deal. As cities across Europe implement measures to achieve ambitious environmental strategies, there is pressure on the transport sector to decarbonise as fast as possible.

The use of clean zero-emission mass transit solutions, such as electric buses (e-buses), is key to sustainable transport, and is a solution widely adopted by numerous authorities. While this shift is not without challenges, our research has identified a number of common factors evident in successful e-bus schemes.

Eunomia Research and Consulting was commissioned by Transport & Environment to identify key success factors for e-bus deployment. These factors are intended to guide municipalities and operators in the effective implementation of e-buses in their jurisdictions.

Download the full report: Five key steps for electric bus success [PDF].











Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Selling Teslas in 2012 vs. 2021