US Energy Department Announces $14.5 Million For Offshore Wind Environmental Research

January 15th, 2021 by U.S. Department of Energy

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $14.5 million for environmental research to support U.S. offshore wind development. This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) will support regionally-focused, coordinated research efforts to increase understanding of the environmental impacts of offshore wind, as well as projects that advance and validate tools to monitor and minimize impacts.

“This research will help address challenges to offshore wind development on both the east and west coasts of the United States,” said Daniel R Simmons, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “These projects will develop the knowledge and tools we need to support environmentally sound development of this valuable energy resource.”

This FOA was released in conjunction with the National Oceanographic Partnership Program, and in coordination with partnering agencies, including the Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. DOE is providing $13 million and BOEM intends to contribute up to $1.5 million for this effort.

This FOA will support work across three Topic Areas:

Development of methodologies and evaluation of offshore wind impacts on wildlife in U.S. Atlantic waters; Development of methodologies and evaluation of offshore wind impacts on the ecology of commercially fished species; and Environmental baseline studies and environmental monitoring technology development and validation focused on U.S. waters off of the U.S. West Coast, in preparation for future floating offshore wind development.

DOE anticipates issuing a single award of up to $7.5 million for Topic Area 1, a single award of up to $3.5 million for Topic Area 2, and 3–4 awards ranging from $750,000 to $2 million for Topic Area 3. The additional cost share of 30% is required for Topic Areas 1 and 2 and 20% is required for Topic Area 3. Concept papers are due on March 1, 2021.

For more information please visit: energy.gov/eere/wind

