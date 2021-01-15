Summit Ridge Energy Now Has 42 Community Solar Farms In Operation In Illinois

January 15th, 2021 by Zachary Shahan

Utility-scale solar is great — it provides super-low-cost electricity from sunshine. Rooftop solar is great — it democratizes the energy system. Community solar is a special kind of solar, though — it helps to democratize the energy system even deeper by opening up solar projects to renters and people without adequate roofs while also benefiting a bit from economies of scale that come with larger systems. One leader in that space is Summit Ridge Energy.

Summit Ridge Energy put new 25 community solar farms online in Illinois in the 4th quarter of 2020, bringing the company’s community solar farm total in Illinois to 42. Across the USA, Summit Ridge Energy has more than 90 community solar farms in operation. Another 25 community solar projects should be under construction by the 2nd quarter of 2021.

Across the country, Summit Ridge Energy expects to have a total of 200 MWdc of community solar power installed and in operation by the end of 2021, which the company expects will create electricity savings of approximately $2.5 million across 30,000 households each year.

“Our ability to move forward with so many projects in 2020 is testament to the demand for affordable solar energy, despite the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 crisis. ESG investing continues to gain momentum across multiple industry sectors, including renewable energy,” said CEO Steve Raeder.

“Community solar in particular stimulates local economic growth, provides savings to customers of all income levels and will continue to play a critical role in job creation as the nation regains its footing following this terrible pandemic.”

Democratic State Representative Ann Williams, a leader on Illinois renewable energy issues, added, “the growth and resiliency of renewable energy in Illinois, and in particular solar energy as illustrated by the success of Summit Ridge Energy and others, underscores the need to pass legislation in this upcoming session to meet our long-term energy goals. Renewable energy is the future and Illinois should continue to be a national leader in facilitating its growth.”

