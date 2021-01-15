New York’s $306 Billion 2021 Infrastructure Plan — Largest In Nation

January 15th, 2021 by Zachary Shahan

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has just announced that state’s 2021 infrastructure plan. It’s a $306 billion plan, making it the largest in the nation. The plan includes a lot of support for climate-friendly transportation solutions. Let’s take a quick look.

First, though, Governor Cuomo has some wise words on the role of government and initiatives like this in tough economic times. “History teaches us that when the private economy is lagging the public sector can spur activity. That when unemployment is high, the public sector can create jobs. That only the public sector can build the common economic platform for growth,” Governor Cuomo commented. “Across the state, we’re now building bigger and better, and laying the foundation for our future. Not even COVID stopped us. We used the period of reduced traffic to accelerate projects throughout the state. Altogether we are expanding our infrastructure plan to invest $306 billion in the future of New York. That’s not just the largest infrastructure plan in New York history. It’s the largest, most ambitious plan put forward by any state in the nation.”

One notable project is a $1.6 billion transit hub, Moynihan Train Hall. The 255,000-square-foot train hall just had its grand opening. This is just a small fraction of a larger plan for that area of New York, though. “In 2021, New York State will build on that progress to complete the buildout and connectivity of Midtown West with a bold transit-oriented development plan. The $51 billion plan will create 196,000 jobs, new outdoor spaces, affordable housing, improved public transit and pedestrian connections, and bring commercial and affordable housing opportunities to the burgeoning Manhattan neighborhood.” Details of that plan are here.

All photos courtesy of Governor Andrew Cuomo via Flickr

The broader state transportation plan also includes a $51.5 billion 2020–2024 Capital Plan to improve mass transit for millions of New Yorkers and the $2.6 billion Long Island Rail Road Third Track Project.

The state is also investing in massive airport modernization, road, hospital, and park projects. More details can be found here. One big park project I’ll highlight is the Bay Park Conveyance Project. Here’s a summary of that:

“The State has been working with Nassau County on the $439 million Bay Park Conveyance Project to reduce nitrogen pollution by more than 50 percent and to connect the plant to an existing ocean outfall. This $1.2 billion-plus investment will result in dramatic improvements in the water quality while stemming the rapid degradation of the marsh islands that provide a natural barrier for flood protection for southern Nassau County. In 2021, construction will begin on the Bay Park outflow system. Renderings of the Bay Park project are available here.”

Related Stories:











Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Selling Teslas in 2012 vs. 2021