Sungrow Crosses 10 Gigawatts of Solar Power Inverters in Americas

January 14th, 2021 by Zachary Shahan

Sungrow is apparently the world leader in solar power inverter solutions, and it announced recently that it crossed 10 gigawatts (GW) of cumulative inverter shipments in the Americas before the end of 2020. The company boasts that this demonstrated “its role as a big game-changer for renewable energy across the region at large.” Top markets in the Americas for the company include Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States.

Perhaps more notably, the company deployed a whopping 5 GW of solar PV inverters in North America last year.

Sungrow also surpassed cumulative shipments totaling 7 GW in India in 2020. Similar to the story in the Americas, it installed more than 3 GW of those in 2020 alone.

Further, it had over 120 GW installed worldwide in the middle of 2020. Naturally, with 10 GW of cumulative solar PV inverters in the Americas, 7 GW in India, and 120 GW globally, it’s clear that Sungrow has an enormous installed capacity in China, its home country, where it reportedly holds a 40% share of the market. Globally, it has a 15% share of the market. Additionally, the company’s breadth helped it to hit 120 GW of cumulative installed capacity last year. It has inverters installed in more than 120 countries.

The company was founded in 1997 by Cao Renxian, a professor at Hefei University of Technology from 1993 to 1998. “In 2019, Sungrow launched the world’s largest inverter factory, once fully operational, the global annual production capacity will reach 50 GW, including 3 GW of India factory.”

“Notably, Sungrow is the only inverter supplier ranked ‘100% bankable’ for two straight years by BNEF,” Sungrow states. “The Company shows a robust track record of performance in projects it powers.”

In 2020, Sungrow also introduced a 3.6 MW outdoor central inverter solution, which the company highlights can be effectively used with solar-plus-storage power plants since it includes “inputs for DC-coupled storage solutions.” The company also notes that it “has a massive R&D task force to push the boundaries of innovation and develop the most intuitive and pragmatic products of the whole industry.” In fact, it claims to have “the largest dedicated R&D team” in the entire solar inverter industry. The R&D team includes over 1600 employees.

With this 10 GW announcement, Sungrow also highlighted a couple of major projects — the 200 MW Wright Solar project in California’s Central Valley (pictured above) and a 400 MW solar project in Brazil that will go up this year. The former included “a 2.5 MW central inverter, MV transformer and LV auxiliary power in a 20-ft container” from Sungrow. The latter will include a 3.125 MW central inverter solution from Sungrow.

In addition to utility-scale products, Sungrow serves the commercial and residential solar PV markets. Also, in addition to its extensive PV inverter solutions, it provides a large array of turnkey energy storage systems and floating solar PV systems.











