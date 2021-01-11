Register Today for “Resilient Home 411” — Next Solar Decathlon Virtual Session

January 11th, 2021 by U.S. Department of Energy

Resilient Home 411: Strategies to Weather and Recover from Natural Disasters

Thursday, January 21, 2021, 1–2 p.m. E.T.

Learn more about this webinar and register here

Since 2002, the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon® has inspired more than 450 collegiate teams and 23,000 students worldwide. In addition to the focus on tomorrow’s leaders, the Solar Decathlon has a foundational goal of providing educational programs and opportunities for the general public.

The Solar Decathlon new series of virtual sessions, with topics ranging from tours of houses with innovative designs to residential energy usage, are offered at no cost to the general public and cater specifically to current and prospective homeowners, members of the real-estate industry, educators, students and young professionals, home builders, renovation contractors, and others interested in viewing state-of-the-art homes.

During a traditional Solar Decathlon Build Challenge event, thousands would converge on the educational tents to learn more about these topics. Through these monthly webinars, virtual “visitors” can access this exclusive content from the comfort of their homes.

Below are additional details on upcoming webinars.

Zero Energy Ready Homes: New and Growing Fast

Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 1–2 p.m. E.T.

Learn more about this webinar and register here

Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 1–2 p.m. E.T. Learn more about this webinar and register here The Future of Solar: A Tour of Cutting-Edge Solar Research with the U.S. Department of Energy

Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 1–2 p.m. E.T.

Learn more about this webinar and register here

Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 1–2 p.m. E.T. Learn more about this webinar and register here Solar Decathlon Build Challenge Team House Tour

Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 1–2 p.m. E.T.

Learn more about this webinar and register here

The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon is a collegiate competition that challenges student teams to design and build highly efficient and innovative buildings powered by renewable energy. The Design Challenge is a one-to-two-semester, design-only competition, while the Build Challenge is a multiyear design-build competition. The most successful teams will complement architectural and engineering excellence with innovation, market potential, building efficiency, and smart on-site energy production. The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon continues to “push the envelope” on the design of high-performance, efficient, affordable, innovative buildings while promoting student innovation, STEM education, and workforce development opportunities.

Additional details are on the Solar Decathlon website.











Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Selling Teslas in 2012 vs. 2021