Funny Tesla Stories from TikTok

January 11th, 2021 by Johnna Crider

We could all use a little bit of humor right now, right? Here’s a dose or two related to Tesla from TikTok.

Romance Mode 🤨

As I was doing my late-night scroll through TikTok, I came across Jon Moss’s first experience in a Tesla. It’s a comedic skit that had me laughing as the video looped. He also shared it on his Instagram, which makes it easier for us to share with you.

It’s a hilarious video that showcases Tesla’s Romance Mode in a comedic way, and I’m sure the guys had a blast putting the video together. I think the comments on the original TikTok video were even funnier, so check it out there if you can.

There were some comments asking about the touchscreen, and whether or not it was an iPad, among other things.

Husband Tricks His Wife Into Breaking Into A Tesla — With A Surprise Ending

In this next video, a husband takes his wife to what seems to be a random Tesla in a parking lot. He teaches her “how to break into the car.”

@justinflom “How to break-in to a Tesla” but actually trick wife into HER NEW CAR 😂😭😇 ♬ original sound – JustinFlom

He tells her the VIN number starts with a five, so she needs to touch the door handle five times, for example. Watch the video for the details.









