The Much Rumored Tesla Model Y Standard Range Is Here

January 9th, 2021 by Steve Hanley

Rumors have been swirling for the past several months that Tesla would soon offer a single-motor Standard Range version of the Model Y to go with its SR+ Model 3 sedan. Elon Musk seemed to cool to the idea, but last week the company pulled the trigger on the Model Y Standard Range, which will sell for $41,990 — $8,000 less than the dual-motor Model Y Long Range that has been the primary choice of most buyers until now.

The first question everyone will ask is, what’s the difference in range? That answer is, quite a lot. The Model Y Long Range is rated at 326 miles. The Standard Range? 244 miles. That’s an 82 mile difference, which is significant. It’s about the entire range of a first-generation Nissan LEAF, for example. It will be interesting to see how many people order the Standard Range and how many order the Long Range, now that there is a choice. One of our CleanTechnica crew has already made his choice.

The SR and LR have the same top speed — 135 mph — but the LR gets to 60 mph a half second quicker — 4.8 seconds versus 5.3 seconds. Other than that, the cars are virtually identical. Less range, less money. More range, more money. Pick whichever option fits your wallet and your lifestyle and drive happy.

Whichever version you choose, it is also available for the first time as a seven passenger vehicle for an additional $3,000. Now we will get to see whether full size adults will actually be able to sit back there. Some people have their doubts.

No, as range would be unacceptably low (< 250 mile EPA) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2020

Last July, Musk indicated a Standard Range version of the Model Y would simply not be able to travel far enough on a single charge to be acceptable. Apparently, something has made him change his mind. Perhaps the demand was simply too strong to ignore. The first rule of marketing, after all, is to give customers what they want.

There’s a good chance the Model Y SR could become Tesla’s best selling car. We know at least one person who wants one. How many more will there be? “We’ll see,” said the Zen Master.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Selling Teslas in 2012 vs. 2021