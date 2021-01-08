Oil Lobby Cheers Trump Policy That Lets Oil Companies Kill Birds

January 8th, 2021 by Nexus Media

With just two weeks left in office, the lame duck Trump administration published a rule to allow industries to kill migrating birds so long as they don’t intentionally kill them.

The rule, which would weaken a century-old law protecting migratory birds, is based on a legal opinion rejected and vacated by a federal judge last August.

Oil pits alone kill up to 1 million birds per year, and oil industry groups including the American Petroleum Institute (API) and American Exploration and Production Council (AEPC) cheered the new rule.

The rule would appear to reverse Trump’s previously expressed concern for the lives of birds. For more, see: Washington Post, E&E, Politico Pro, The Hill, Washington Examiner.

Article courtesy of Nexus Media, a nonprofit climate change news service.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Selling Teslas in 2012 vs. 2021