US Energy Department To Put $45 Million Into Solar Hardware & Systems Integration — Find Out More

January 4th, 2021 by U.S. Department of Energy

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) will host an informational webinar for its new $45 million Fiscal Year 2021 Systems Integration and Hardware Incubator funding opportunity on January 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET. DOE seeks to fund 10–20 research and development projects that will advance solar hardware and systems integration in the following topic areas:

Grid-Forming Technologies Research Consortium

Integrating Behind-the-Meter Solar Resources into Utility Data Systems

Product Development and Demonstration

SETO staff will discuss the topics in depth and explain the types of projects we’re looking to fund.

Mandatory letters of intent for this funding opportunity are due January 11, 2021, at 5 p.m. ET.

Learn more about the topic areas and register today.











Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Selling Teslas in 2012 vs. 2021