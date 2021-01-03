Tesla Vehicles Could Be Able To Call 911 During An Emergency

January 3rd, 2021 by Johnna Crider

Imagine this scenario: You are in some type of emergency situation and you need to dial 911. Whether it’s a car wreck, someone is attacking you while you’re in your car, or some other emergency. You reach for your phone, dial out, but there’s no signal. This happened to a Tesla owner, Richard, who shared his experience with Elon Musk with a specific request.

He needed to call 911 but his phone had no signal. “My Model 3 did have service and I tried everything but could not call emergency services. Could save lives,” he explained in his tweet.

Absolutely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2020

This is an incredibly scary experience — needing to call for help and not being able to due to no signal. I’ve never been in that situation, but can only imagine the stress of it. Elon Musk responded to Richard with one word, “Absolutely.” This tells me that it will happen. Elon keeps his promises, from what I have seen.

Again, that’s just my own personal opinion and other articles have noted that it’s not clear if Elon Musk would roll this feature out.

Another idea was brought forth by the Tesla Motors Reddit Moderator on Twitter, and I think it’s pretty genius.

Like an SOS Feature, that will contact 911 (transmit location to emergency services, and travel directly to ER) if there is no response from the driver… thoughts on something like that? — r/TeslaMotors Reddit Mod 110110 (@u110110) December 28, 2020

Having your car give you the option to use an SOS feature to contact 911, share your location with emergency services, and drive you to the hospital is genius. If the car was involved in a wreck, it may not be able to just up and rush to the hospital. However, this idea could save lives in the event a driver may have had a heart attack or some other issue that makes them pass out while driving.

Would also be amazing to have a Starlink connection in the event you’re out in the middle of nowhere to send a distress beacon of some kind. I’m sure you and your teams have already conceived of this and are working on it. Excited to see where things go for Tesla and Starlink — Alex Stewart (@alexxlstewart) December 28, 2020

Having some type of feature that allows the car to know you are in distress and are unable to communicate or request assistance is definitely innovative. Being able to call for help — send some type of signal that you are in distress — would help people who are stranded due to whatever car issue they may have (flat tire, being in a hit and run, etc.).

thanks Elon. that's why I can't recommend Tesla enough to people wanting to buy a new car. other car companies don't care about you and they also don't listen. — Peter Kalvin (@PeterKalvin) December 28, 2020

This is just one of many reasons Tesla owners and supporters love Tesla and Elon Musk. You don’t see the CEOs of Ford, Porsche, or Daimler interacting with their customers in this manner. If you have an idea and pitch it to Elon Musk, there’s a chance he will see it, respond to it, and even implement it.

An Off-Topic Idea Involving Pizza

One of the things that Elon is known for on Twitter is actually some of the interesting replies he gets. The tweet below is completely off the topic of this article, but I thought it was pretty funny.

Elon, I propose to make something a kind of ‘Hey Siri…’ But for the Tesla products it can be ‘Hey Elon… get me pizzas’ — Vitalii Tertyshnyi (@VTertyshnyi) December 29, 2020











