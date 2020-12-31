End of the Line for Volkswagen e-Golf Makes Way for Volkswagen ID.3

December 31st, 2020 by Jennifer Sensiba

Volkswagen ended e-Golf production about a week ago, but unlike many other discontinued EVs (electric vehicles), the e-Golf is being replaced with a newer EV in the same class: the ID.3.

The last VW e-Golf was #50401 produced at the factory in Dresden, and the car had been produced there since 2017. Prior to 2017, the e-Golf had a pretty small battery and was, in many ways, an electric conversion of the regular gas-powered Golf.

The improved model had a larger pack, faster charging, and other features to make it more competitive with other EVs. With a range of up to 125 miles, it didn’t compete with Teslas, but it was comparable to other manufacturers’ EVs, like the Nissan LEAF.

One of the coolest things about the e-Golf was the VW flavor it brought to the table. It actually drove like other Volkswagens, and had a neat way of adjusting the regenerative braking through the gear shifter. Between those features, it gave a good driving experience, especially if you like Volkswagens.

At the Transparent Factory, where it was produced, hundreds of thousands of guests came for tours to see how the e-Golf is put together. It was also the site of thousands of deliveries, as some German customers opted to pick the car up from the factory. With all of the demand from European customers, there was often a backorder for the cars.

“The end of the e-Golf is also the start of the final preparations for the ID.3. In just a few weeks, we will be opening the next chapter for the Transparent Factory,” said Danny Auerswald, head of the plant of the Transparent Factory. “After Zwickau, we are the second location in Europe to manufacture vehicles based on the new modular e-drive system. Volkswagen is thus underlining the importance of the Saxon plants in the group-wide E-offensive.”

The ID.3 is already one of the best selling electric vehicles in Europe, but those numbers will be able to rise as more production capacity is added. Notably, the e-Golf was the 4th best selling electric vehicle in Europe in the first 11 months of the year, and the ID.3 the 6th best selling EV despite production starting in the second half of the year.

In many ways, the ID.3 is like a next-generation e-Golf. It’s a 5-seat hatchback, runs on electric drive, and has Volkswagen features. Instead of being an electric version of a gas car, it’s getting its own identity.

Unlike the e-Golf, it’s built on a new platform that was designed from the ground up for EVs. It’s VW’s first model to be built on the MEB platform. This gives it more range, better interior space, and better handling.

“The start of assembly of the ID.3 is very good news for the workforce and the reward for the many efforts made in the transformation of the site since 2016,” said Thomas Aehlig, Chairman of the Works Council of the Transparent Factory. “We have thus achieved sustainable job security for the core workforce and a positive future perspective for the site.”

Featured image by Volkswagen











Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

16 Month Tesla Model 3 SR+ Review