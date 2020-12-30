18 Cleantech ETFs — And What Are Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)?

December 30th, 2020 by Daryl Elliott

Buying Green ETFs Instead of Individual Green Stocks — Pros & Cons

ETFs are Exchange Traded Funds. The aim is to gain the growth of an industry without having to spend a lot of money on buying individual stocks. An ETF also makes it safer for the individual who might otherwise only buy one to three stocks individually and hope to capture the benefit of a growing industry — the risk being that they might pick the wrong stocks even if the industry does grow strongly.

ETFs are managed by professionals who have the resources to go deep on analysis, which presumably would help them to pick the right mix and proportions of stocks in an industry.

The drawback to buying ETFs instead of individual stocks is that any basket is likely to include some slow movers and even losing stocks. If someone knows an industry well, the investor might do better by picking only winning stocks. Doing one’s own analysis might take more time, but it may also pay off in the end. Or not. In the case of a person who is in a field, it’s possible that no added research is needed. However, even experts in the field can make bad picks.

Clean Energy & Clean Transportation ETF List

As CleanTechnica’s own Michael Barnard wrote on December 4 regarding cleantech ETFs, “Cleantech ETFs Vastly Outperform Dow Jones, Oil & Gas In 2020.” The following is a table of such ETFs.

Cleantech ETFs

Solar ETF

In addition to the above, a major solar ETF is the TAN ETF. Here are the stocks in that ETF’s basket:

Enphase Energy Inc

SolarEdge Technologies Inc

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd

Sunrun Inc

First Solar Inc

Scatec ASA

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd

JinkoSolar Holding Co Lid ADR

Neoen SA

Encavis AG

Canadian Solar Inc

Clearway Energy Inc

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC

SunPower Corp

Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA

Sunnova Energy International Inc

RENOVA Inc

Flat Glass Group Co Ltd

Xinyi Energy Holdings Ltd

SMA Solar Technology AG

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd

West Holdings Corp

Azure Power Global Ltd

Solarpack Corp Tecnologica SA

Grenergy Renovables

Beam Global

ReneSola Ltd ADR

Below are a couple of additional cleantech-focused ETFs not noted above.

Wind ETF

On the wind side of things, there’s the FAN ETF. (Pun must be intended.) Stocks in that ETF include:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

Orsted A/S

Northland Power Inc

Boralex Inc Class A

China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd Class H

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc

TPI Composites Inc

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd Class H

General Electric Co

Innovation ETF

More broadly, there’s the ARKK Ark Invest Innovation ETF (up 500% in 5 years), which includes the following stocks:

Tesla Inc

Roku Inc Class A

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Square Inc A

Teladoc Health Inc

Invitae Corp

Zillow Group Inc C

Editas Medicine Inc

Proto Labs Inc

Pure Storage Inc — Class A

Did we miss any notable cleantech ETF funds? Do you have other thoughts to contribute on ETFs or investing to share? If so, let us know down in the comments!

