New Cleantech Stock Resources
December 30th, 2020 by Daryl Elliott
Introducing NowYouKnow Investors’ Club and BuyGreenStock.com
There are many stories about people who made enough money in Tesla (TSLA) stock to buy a Tesla vehicle. Some are now even “TSLA millionaires.” Many electric vehicle fans and followers have made money on Tesla’s stock as well as that of other young electric automakers, like NIO, which is a Chinese automaker whose stock has risen from $3.72 to $45+ in the past year.
One way that we can move along the renewable energy transition into the future is with our investments. We have an opportunity to remove investment money, or divest, from fossil fuel stocks and invest that money into green stocks and ETFs.
Note that we do not provide investment advice of any sort, though. Please see the full Risk Disclosure at the bottom of the page.
This article is to provide access to a list of green stocks, green-investing YouTubers, and a bit more. We’ll come back to ETFs in the next article.
NowYouKnow Investment Club
One of the more popular EV YouTuber channels is from the father/son team of Zac and Jesse Cataldo, who are approaching a quarter million subscribers. The NowYouKnow Patreon supporters at the $10 per month level now have a NowYouKnow Investment Club. This green investment club provides trader education and access to interviews with CEOs of green startups.
New CleanTechnica Resource for Green Investors
Many green stocks aren’t well known yet, and there are many categories — such as EVs, wind energy, solar energy, mining for materials, and batteries. To assist with this task of providing a list of stocks for green investors, we have created a Google sheet.
The direct link to the Google Sheet is here.
The shortcut to this Google sheet is BuyGreenStock.com.
Please feel free to suggest additions to this list and to provide feedback.
Research First, Invest Second
The BuyGreenStock.com lists merely provide you with a pool of green investments. You, of course, need to do your own investment research before you invest. This information is not investment advice — it is a starting place for green stocks and ETFs in which you may or may not choose to invest.
Fossil Fuel Stocks
Many environmentalists choose to start by divesting their dirty legacy-system stocks.
Oil & Gas Stocks
- XOM — Exxon
- BP — British Petroleum
- CVX — Chevron Corp.
- COP — ConocoPhillips
- RDS.A — Royal Dutch Shell
- TOT — Total
- WLL — Whiting Petroleum Corp.
- TNK — Teekay Tankers
- TRMD — Torm Tankers
- TALO — Talos Energy
- CNNEF — Canacol Energy Ltd.
- HMLP — Hoegh LNG Partners
- LNG — Cheniere Energy
Coal Stocks
- ARCH — Arch Resources Inc.
- BBL — BHP Group Plc
- CCR — CONSOL Coal Resources LP
- CEIX — CONSOL Energy Inc.
- CTRA — Contura Energy Inc.
- NRP — Natural Resource Partners LP
- BTU — Peabody Energy Corporation
- HCC — Warrior Met Coal Inc.
Cleantech Stocks
Solar Stocks
- SEDG — SolarEdge Technologies (solar inverters/optimizers)
- ENPH — Enphase Energy (solar microinverters)
- JCI — Johnson Controls (includes some renewable energy solutions)
- ENIA — Enel Americas (heavy focus on renewable energy projects)
- HASI — Hannon Armstrong (financial services for renewables)
- ORA — Ormat Technologies (geothermal, storage)
- NEE — NextEra Energy
- BEPC — Brookfield Renewable Corp
- AES — AES Corp
- JKS — Jinko Solar Holding
- AY — Atlantica Yield
- DQ — DAQO New Energy
- RUN — Sunrun, Inc.
- 13X.SG — Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd
- FSLR — First Solar Inc
- SSO.OL — Scatec Solar ASA
- VSLR — Vivint Solar Inc
- CAP.DE — Encavis AG
- CSIQ — Canadian Solar Inc
- TSLA — Tesla
Wind Energy Stocks
- VWDRY — Vestas Wind Energy
- SGRE — Siemens Gamesa Renewable
- TPIC — TPI Composites
- DNNGY — Ørsted A/S
EV Stocks
- TSLA — Tesla
- NIO — Nio
- WKHS — Workhorse
- HYLN — Hyliion
- SOLO — Meccanica
- LI — Li Auto, Inc.
- XPEV — XPENG, Inc.
- BYDDF, BYDDF — BYD
- ELIO — Elio Motors
- AYRO — AYRO, Inc.
- HCAC — Canoo
- KNDI — Kandi Tech
- RIDE — Lordstown Motors
- FUV — Arcimoto
Electric Buses
- GP — Green Power
- LEV — Lion Electric (not on market quite yet, SPAC symbol is NGA)
- ARVL — Arrival (not on market quite yet)
EV Charging Station Stocks
- BLNK — Blink
- SBE — ChargePoint SPAC
- NBAC — Nuvve SPAC
- FAST — Fastned (on Euronext stock market, AMS)
Recycling
- WM — Waste Management
- CVA — Covanta
EV Component Companies
- EXROF — Exro TEchnologies
- XL — XL Fleet (not on market quite yet, SPAC symbol is PIC)
- LAZR — Luminar — Lidar company
- INVZ — Innoviz (not on market quite yet) — Lidar company
- AEVA — Aeva (not on market quite yet, SPAC symbol is IPV) — Lidar company
- VLDR — Velodyne Lidar — Lidar company
Battery Stocks
- QS — Quantumscape Kensington
- THCBU — Tuscan Holdings/Microvast
- RMG — Romeo Systems
- TOSYY — Toshiba
- EOSE — Eos Energy Enterprises
- PCRFY — Panasonic
- TSLA — Tesla
Hydrogen Vehicle Stocks
- NKLA — Nikola (under investigation for fraud)
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks
- PLUG — Plug Power
- FCEL — FuelCell Energy
- BLDP — Ballard Power Systems
- BE — Bloom Energy
Mining Stocks
- PLL — Piedmont Lithium (no revenue currently, but deal recently made with Tesla)
- ALB — Albemarle (large, broad mining company)
- LAC — Lithium Americas
- LTHM — Livent (large, broad mining company)
- SQM — Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (Chilean Lithium Miners)
- VALE — Vale SA (large, broad mining company — iron, nickel, copper, manganese)
- STLHF — Standard Lithium
- TLOFF — Talon Metals (nickel, copper, cobalt, iron)
- CNIKF — Canadian Nickel Co.
- KRRGF — Karora Resources (mostly gold, nickel deposit)
- HNCKF — Giga Metals
- MSMGF — Grid Metals (nickel, gold, copper, palladium — no revenue currently)
- LEMIF — Leading Edge Materials (graphite, lithium — no revenue)
- NMGRF — Nouveau Monde Graphite (graphite, electric mining)
- TLGRF — Talga (graphite — no revenue currently)
- SYAAF — Syrah Resources (graphite)
Pre-IPO EV Companies
- Rivian — Ford (F) is an early investor
- Eli — (currently on StartEngine)
- Proterra
- Redwood Materials — JB Straubel’s EV battery recycling company
Plant-Based Foods Stocks
There is research that indicates that the animal agriculture system isn’t sustainable, and a series of articles has been published on this topic on CleanTechnica, so I’ll provide the links and let those articles make the case to support this assertion.
- Is Renewable Energy Enough To Stop Global Warming? What About Animal Agriculture?
- Animal Agriculture & Water
- Animal Agriculture & Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria, PTSD, Biodiversity Loss, & World Hunger
- How To Opt Out Of Animal Agriculture & Live Plant Based
There is one plant-based meat company on the stock market:
- BYND — Beyond Meat
As an environmentalist since the 1970s, I went vegan in 1979. I’ve seen the plant-based food market grow for 4 decades. Recently, it has really picked up steam in the US, growing at 20% per year. The UK has seen even stronger growth recently.
Big agribiz companies are buying up vegan companies: Tyson Foods bought into Beyond Meat, but sold to start its own Raised & Rooted brand; Mapleleaf Foods bought LightLife and Field Roast; Kellogg bought Morningstar Farms; and Nestle bought SweetEarth. Traditional food/ag companies are moving into the plant-based foods space, including: Dunkin’, Starbucks, Kroger, White Castle, Burger King, ADM, ConAgra, Meijer, Albertsons, Safeway, Stater Bros., and Price Chopper. Tesco created the Wicked Kitchen plant-based range.
To learn more about veganism, please consider visiting www.VeganVids.com and www.UpgradeToVegan.com/.
Also, this plant-based foods newsletter of mostly pre-IPO companies is recommended: VegConomist News Desk <newsdesk [at] vegconomist.com>
Renewable Energy, EV Investing YouTubers
As one final list of resources (for now), here are some of my favorite YouTubers focused on cleantech investing:
- Dave Lee YouTube channel
- Rob Maurer YouTube channel
- Gali Russell HyperChange YouTube channel
- Warren Redlich YouTube Channel
- NowYouKnow Tesla Time News YouTube Channel
CleanTechnica will maintain a spreadsheet of cleantech investments for our readers. The link to the Google Sheet is here.
The shortcut is BuyGreenStock.com
Anyone with this link can access the spreadsheet, which will be updated over time. Please distribute. Thanks.
Risk Disclosure: CleanTechnica is a cleantech publishing firm. We are not investment advisors. Information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only. This is not investment advice. Any action you take on any of this information is at your own discretion. All trading and investing is risky and there is a risk of loss. Please consult with a licensed investment professional before investing your capital.
