New Cleantech Stock Resources

December 30th, 2020 by Daryl Elliott

Introducing NowYouKnow Investors’ Club and BuyGreenStock.com

There are many stories about people who made enough money in Tesla (TSLA) stock to buy a Tesla vehicle. Some are now even “TSLA millionaires.” Many electric vehicle fans and followers have made money on Tesla’s stock as well as that of other young electric automakers, like NIO, which is a Chinese automaker whose stock has risen from $3.72 to $45+ in the past year.

One way that we can move along the renewable energy transition into the future is with our investments. We have an opportunity to remove investment money, or divest, from fossil fuel stocks and invest that money into green stocks and ETFs.

Note that we do not provide investment advice of any sort, though. Please see the full Risk Disclosure at the bottom of the page.

This article is to provide access to a list of green stocks, green-investing YouTubers, and a bit more. We’ll come back to ETFs in the next article.

NowYouKnow Investment Club

One of the more popular EV YouTuber channels is from the father/son team of Zac and Jesse Cataldo, who are approaching a quarter million subscribers. The NowYouKnow Patreon supporters at the $10 per month level now have a NowYouKnow Investment Club. This green investment club provides trader education and access to interviews with CEOs of green startups.

New CleanTechnica Resource for Green Investors

Many green stocks aren’t well known yet, and there are many categories — such as EVs, wind energy, solar energy, mining for materials, and batteries. To assist with this task of providing a list of stocks for green investors, we have created a Google sheet.

The direct link to the Google Sheet is here.

The shortcut to this Google sheet is BuyGreenStock.com.

Please feel free to suggest additions to this list and to provide feedback.

Research First, Invest Second

The BuyGreenStock.com lists merely provide you with a pool of green investments. You, of course, need to do your own investment research before you invest. This information is not investment advice — it is a starting place for green stocks and ETFs in which you may or may not choose to invest.

Fossil Fuel Stocks

Many environmentalists choose to start by divesting their dirty legacy-system stocks.

Oil & Gas Stocks

XOM — Exxon

BP — British Petroleum

CVX — Chevron Corp.

COP — ConocoPhillips

RDS.A — Royal Dutch Shell

TOT — Total

WLL — Whiting Petroleum Corp.

TNK — Teekay Tankers

TRMD — Torm Tankers

TALO — Talos Energy

CNNEF — Canacol Energy Ltd.

HMLP — Hoegh LNG Partners

LNG — Cheniere Energy

Coal Stocks

ARCH — Arch Resources Inc.

BBL — BHP Group Plc

CCR — CONSOL Coal Resources LP

CEIX — CONSOL Energy Inc.

CTRA — Contura Energy Inc.

NRP — Natural Resource Partners LP

BTU — Peabody Energy Corporation

HCC — Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Cleantech Stocks

Solar Stocks

SEDG — SolarEdge Technologies (solar inverters/optimizers)

ENPH — Enphase Energy (solar microinverters)

JCI — Johnson Controls (includes some renewable energy solutions)

ENIA — Enel Americas (heavy focus on renewable energy projects)

HASI — Hannon Armstrong (financial services for renewables)

ORA — Ormat Technologies (geothermal, storage)

NEE — NextEra Energy

BEPC — Brookfield Renewable Corp

AES — AES Corp

JKS — Jinko Solar Holding

AY — Atlantica Yield

DQ — DAQO New Energy

RUN — Sunrun, Inc.

13X.SG — Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd

FSLR — First Solar Inc

SSO.OL — Scatec Solar ASA

VSLR — Vivint Solar Inc

CAP.DE — Encavis AG

CSIQ — Canadian Solar Inc

TSLA — Tesla

Wind Energy Stocks

VWDRY — Vestas Wind Energy

SGRE — Siemens Gamesa Renewable

TPIC — TPI Composites

DNNGY — Ørsted A/S

EV Stocks

TSLA — Tesla

NIO — Nio

WKHS — Workhorse

HYLN — Hyliion

SOLO — Meccanica

LI — Li Auto, Inc.

XPEV — XPENG, Inc.

BYDDF, BYDDF — BYD

ELIO — Elio Motors

AYRO — AYRO, Inc.

HCAC — Canoo

KNDI — Kandi Tech

RIDE — Lordstown Motors

FUV — Arcimoto

Electric Buses

GP — Green Power

LEV — Lion Electric (not on market quite yet, SPAC symbol is NGA)

ARVL — Arrival (not on market quite yet)

EV Charging Station Stocks

BLNK — Blink

SBE — ChargePoint SPAC

NBAC — Nuvve SPAC

FAST — Fastned (on Euronext stock market, AMS)

Recycling

WM — Waste Management

CVA — Covanta

EV Component Companies

EXROF — Exro TEchnologies

XL — XL Fleet (not on market quite yet, SPAC symbol is PIC)

LAZR — Luminar — Lidar company

INVZ — Innoviz (not on market quite yet) — Lidar company

AEVA — Aeva (not on market quite yet, SPAC symbol is IPV) — Lidar company

VLDR — Velodyne Lidar — Lidar company

Battery Stocks

QS — Quantumscape Kensington

THCBU — Tuscan Holdings/Microvast

RMG — Romeo Systems

TOSYY — Toshiba

EOSE — Eos Energy Enterprises

PCRFY — Panasonic

TSLA — Tesla

Hydrogen Vehicle Stocks

NKLA — Nikola (under investigation for fraud)

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks

PLUG — Plug Power

FCEL — FuelCell Energy

BLDP — Ballard Power Systems

BE — Bloom Energy

Mining Stocks

Pre-IPO EV Companies

Rivian — Ford (F) is an early investor

Eli — (currently on StartEngine)

Proterra

Redwood Materials — JB Straubel’s EV battery recycling company

Plant-Based Foods Stocks

There is research that indicates that the animal agriculture system isn’t sustainable, and a series of articles has been published on this topic on CleanTechnica, so I’ll provide the links and let those articles make the case to support this assertion.

There is one plant-based meat company on the stock market:

BYND — Beyond Meat

As an environmentalist since the 1970s, I went vegan in 1979. I’ve seen the plant-based food market grow for 4 decades. Recently, it has really picked up steam in the US, growing at 20% per year. The UK has seen even stronger growth recently.

Big agribiz companies are buying up vegan companies: Tyson Foods bought into Beyond Meat, but sold to start its own Raised & Rooted brand; Mapleleaf Foods bought LightLife and Field Roast; Kellogg bought Morningstar Farms; and Nestle bought SweetEarth. Traditional food/ag companies are moving into the plant-based foods space, including: Dunkin’, Starbucks, Kroger, White Castle, Burger King, ADM, ConAgra, Meijer, Albertsons, Safeway, Stater Bros., and Price Chopper. Tesco created the Wicked Kitchen plant-based range.

To learn more about veganism, please consider visiting www.VeganVids.com and www.UpgradeToVegan.com/.

Also, this plant-based foods newsletter of mostly pre-IPO companies is recommended: VegConomist News Desk <newsdesk [at] vegconomist.com>

Renewable Energy, EV Investing YouTubers

As one final list of resources (for now), here are some of my favorite YouTubers focused on cleantech investing:

Risk Disclosure: CleanTechnica is a cleantech publishing firm. We are not investment advisors. Information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only. This is not investment advice. Any action you take on any of this information is at your own discretion. All trading and investing is risky and there is a risk of loss. Please consult with a licensed investment professional before investing your capital.









