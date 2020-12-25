Early Test Drive Of The Ford Mustang Mach-E From Tesla Mag

December 25th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

The folks over at Tesla Magazine, a France-based news site that covers all of Elon Musk’s companies, recently got to experience and test drive the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Armand Taïeb, CEO of Tesla Magazine, told me that their full review will be out next month, but was delighted to share a sneak preview with CleanTechnica as well as his thoughts on Ford’s newest electric vehicle. (Side note: We missed an opportunity to test drive the vehicle in California and are in the process of arranging a test drive in Florida.)

“The car has a unique interior. The arrangement of the door handle to enter the vehicle is striking because of its particularity: you have to press a button which unlocks the door — the small handle is only used to pull the door. Inside, Ford has tried to minimize buttons, but not as much as Tesla in its Model Y. Most of the controls are through the large center display in the center of the dashboard, with fabric accents on top,” Taïeb told me in an email.

“The quality of the finishes is clear — nothing to complain about on that side. In addition, the driving position of this model is lower than an SUV, which gives the impression of driving a bigger car. Finally, with an average consumption of 23 kWh per 100 km, the 88 kWh battery would give a range of 382 kilometers.”

Taïeb also spoke about some of the nuance of the vehicle. “Ford’s Mustang Mach-E allows you to drive with just one pedal, limiting the use of the brakes, as you can with a last-generation Nissan Leaf — an interesting option, which can be turned off. Just like the sound produced by the car: in Unbridled mode, a synthesized engine sound is heard when you accelerate. It can be ‘off’ to appreciate the silence of electric driving.”

Earlier this month, our own, Steve Hanley shared his thoughts on Autoblog’s experience with Ford Mustang Mach-E, pointing out that even though it could be considered a worthy competitor for the Tesla Model Y, it probably won’t suck sales away from Tesla in a notable way. On the other hand, if Ford produced enough, it could really cut into the sales of some gasoline-powered crossovers, like the Ford Edge.

