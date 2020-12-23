Xpeng Begins Invading Europe

December 23rd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Xpeng, a Chinese “smart electric vehicle” startup, has just begun delivery of one of its vehicle models, the G3 crossover SUV, in Europe — Norway for now. Is this a small story or the start of a massive flood of Xpeng electric vehicles across Europe and maybe even the United States?*

These first 100 Xpeng G3 smart electric SUVs are headed to households in 28 cities and towns of Norway. The Norwegian version of the G3 includes an English user interface — a strong sign Xpeng is looking well beyond Norway for sales. Though, you don’t actually need a sign. …

Xpeng itself admits to an aggressive expansion push. “Xpeng is actively exploring opportunities in other EV-mature markets with supportive government policies, advanced EV infrastructure and high EV awareness as the top priority markets. Xpeng is also planning to launch its second production model, the P7 electric sports sedan, in Europe within the next 12 months.”

The Xpeng G3’s big selling points are that it is a smart, snazzy, stylish, high-tech electric vehicle sort of like a Tesla but not as great as a Tesla but much cheaper than a Tesla. That’s the concept — we’ll see how well it does in Norway.

We have an in-depth resource page about the Xpeng G3, and we’ve covered the vehicle twice recently as the momentous deliveries into Norway approached. But here are some key stats and specs again:

The G3 price starts at 358,000 NKr (~€33,700/£30,300 /$41,000) in Norway — 401 kilometers (250 miles) of range according to the NEDC rating system, or perhaps somewhere around 300 km (186 miles) in the real world..

A G3 with a larger, 66.5 kWh battery pack with 520 kilometers of range according to the NEDC system (somewhere between 230 miles and 300 miles in the real world). Price is unclear.

The infotainment system, called “Xmart OS In-car Intelligence System,” includes:

15.6-inch Central Touchscreen Display

12.3-inch HD Liquid Crystal Intelligent Instrument Panel

128GB of Storage

Wi-Fi & 4G Network

In-car Bluetooth

In-car App Store

Online Content Services

In-car KTV

Driving Recorder

Dual-microphone Noise Reduction

Mobile App Remote Control

USB Port (3 Charging+ 1 data interface)

Automatic Seat Adjustment (height/weight analysis)

AI Voice Assistant

Smart Advice Service

Smart Deodorization

Over-the-air (OTA) Software Upgrades

Guard Mode

Welcome Mode

Rest Mode

Meditation Mode

As far as acceleration, the G3 is not a super quick SUV. Its 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) time is 8.6 seconds. Meanwhile, its semi-autonomous tech includes the following features in the “Smart” or “Premium” trims:

Enhanced AutoParking Assist (multiple parking scenarios, multiple parking space)

Integrated Cruise Assist (ICA)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Assisted Lange Change

Adaptive Turning Cruise

Driving Assistance Simulation Display

360° Video System

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Cut in Warning (CIW)

Forward Distance Monitoring (FDM)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Change Assist (LCA)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Door Open Warning (DOW)

He Xiaopeng, CEO & Chairman of Xpeng, commented: “This week’s customer deliveries in Norway represent a key milestone in Xpeng’s aspirations to become a truly international smart EV brand. Our launch in Europe comes just as consumers are shifting in increasingly large numbers to more sustainable personal transport, and at a tipping point where governments around the world are stepping up their zero emission efforts. We look forward to being a significant driver in accelerating that transition.”

One final note that Xpeng emphasizes, perhaps to assuage some consumers’ concerns about a new Chinese automaker, is that the company is “uncompromising in its commitment to safety standards, with the G3 boasting a comprehensive suite of safety systems helping it to achieve a class-best C-NCAP safety rating in China.”

For more, we also have an in-depth resource page on Xpeng you can check out. I think it is the most in-depth piece on Xpeng on the web (or at least the English web). Explore that link for much more information on the company.

All images courtesy of Xpeng

*Full disclosure: I own shares of Xpeng [NYSE: XPEV]. I don’t think that influences how I analyze this. (After all, how I analyze this determines how I invest my money — not the other way around.) But anything is possible. Also, nothing above or below or anywhere on CleanTechnica is investment advice.









