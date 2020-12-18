Las Vegas Likes Elon Musk’s Idea For A Tunnel Transit System For The Entire City

December 18th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

The Boring Company, which was founded by Elon Musk to help ease the pain of traffic, is already building a transit system for the Las Vegas Convention Center. Bloomberg reported that Elon Musk wanted to build a new transit system for the rest of the city and that the Las Vegas City Council voted unanimously to advance the Loop project. So, now it will be a citywide network that will include hotels, and possibly the airport.

The proposed expansion is slated to bring The Boring Company’s system as far north as Ogden Avenue, which is near attractions such as the Downtown Container Park as well as classic casinos such as the Golden Nugget. Some proposed stops along the route include the Stratosphere Tower, which is a spaceship-styled landmark as well as part of a hotel. The Arts District is another proposed stop along the route. Documents submitted to the city council show that the exact locations of transit stations haven’t been determined yet but will be later on in the process.

Steve Davis, The Boring Company’s president, addressed the city council on the financial aspects. “Zero public dollars would be going into this system,” he said while pointing out that around half of the company’s employees were now working in Las Vegas.

The next step for The Boring Company’s new plans is a more detailed city staff review of the plans for the Loop. The Loop, if you remember, will transport passengers underground using Tesla vehicles. The Boring Company will also need to return to the city council for approval of a franchise agreement. This agreement will allow the company the ability to use a right-of-way corridor, and this has to be completed before the construction can actually begin.

The documents also show the costs. The main portion of the tunnel that is within the city limits is estimated to cost between $35 million and $45 million. The Boring Company will cover the cost of building the main artery of the Loop, according to officials at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, which originally brought the project to the city. As for the rest of the costs, hotels that want the Loop stations will cover those.

The Boring Company also has plans for areas outside the city. These include popular destinations such as the McCarran International Airport, the Las Vegas Strip, and Allegiant Stadium, if all of the authorities involved agree. These plans include two separate routes and will need to be approved by Clark County. Those officials will review the application in February. If the plans are all approved, The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop will span around 15 miles — 10 miles in Clark County and 5 within the Las Vegas city limits.











