Tesla Is Possibly About To Open Store & Service Center In Romania

December 17th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

It looks like Tesla is preparing to open a center in Bucharest, Romania. According to Ziarul Financiar, which listed the first job openings, Tesla is doing exactly this. Citing Tesla as “the star of the world’s car industry,” the article noted that Tesla listed several job openings on its official website. Tesla plans to hire five people. One will be a store manager, two will be service technicians, another will be a service manager, and the last is a sales consulting.

Great to see Tesla is expanding to Romania! 🇷🇴🚗⚡️ pic.twitter.com/mZIGrpwAC3 — Daniel Lupascu (@DanielLupascu) December 15, 2020

The article noted that rumors of Tesla opening a center in Romania have been circulating for over a year, and this year brought Tesla’s strongest growth in the country. Tesla’s growth of 250% in the first 11 months included 56 newly registered vehicles. The article also emphasized that “Romania currently has the most ‘aggressive’ plan for electric cars, offering a subsidy of 10,000 euros.” That is indeed a large subsidy.

Something else is also coming soon to Bucharest — a new Tesla Supercharging station. Tesla’s website confirms this, but the opening date hasn’t yet been confirmed. Back in November, Tesla surpassed its milestone of 20,000 Superchargers. Supercharging is the backbone of Tesla’s worldwide success. One of the common concerns that people without an electric car worry about is the fact that their car could run out of electricity while on the road, but Tesla’s vast Supercharger network helps alleviate that fear.

Tesla is the only automaker (it’s more than an automaker, but that word works for the point I am trying to make) that actually developed its own charging infrastructure to support its customers. Tesla owners often charge their cars at home overnight, but to go on road trips, the Supercharging network is critical to keep their batteries charged for easy and convenient travel.

Back in 2019, the first sign that Tesla had its eye on Romania was when it started taking orders from Romania. Although Tesla is dominant in most of Western Europe, there are several countries in Europe where it still doesn’t sell or service cars — especially in Eastern Europe.

Romania Insider reported that around 960 “ecological cars” — a mix of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and 100% electric cars — were sold in Romania in the first quarter of 2019, which was up 45.5% over the same period in 2018. While most of those 960 cars were hybrid cars, 105 were 100% electric.

Another sign was Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, tweeting about how he hoped Tesla would open in Romania soon — in September 2019.

Hoping to open in Romania soon! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2019

Back in August, an article by Forbes shared the story of Mihaita Vulpe, who bought a Tesla Model 3 even though it’s pretty challenging, according to the article, to own an EV in Europe. Vulpe shared his thoughts in the article and pointed out that an EV was the best choice. “To be honest, we did the math and an EV can save you a lot of money on gas and maintenance,” he said. “It also reduces harmful emissions, which leads to less health and ecological damage.”

Vulpe pointed out that Romania is EV friendly. What he didn’t like was the time it took to charge his car on slower charging outlets. “What I don’t like is the amount of time it takes for it to charge,” he said. “There are no official Tesla charging stations in our country yet. Whenever I travel away from a major city, I need to carefully plan every long road trip since not every small town or rural area has a charging station.” Hopefully, that will soon change with the new Supercharging station and Tesla expanding its presence into Romania.

