Tesla Model Y RWD Deliveries Reportedly Starting In January

December 16th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

At the moment, you can order a Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+) for a base price of $37,999. In general, a Model Y and a Model 3 with the same specs and features are supposed to be just a few thousand dollars different (the Model Y Long Range is only $3,000 more than the Model 3 Long Range, for example — $49,990 vs. $46,990). However, there is no Model Y SR+, so the cheapest Model Y you can get is indeed that $49,990 Model Y Long Range, which is $12,000 more expensive than the cheapest Model 3.

When Tesla CEO and chief engineer Elon Musk was asked about the Model Y SR+ some months back, he indicated that they weren’t going to roll out a Model Y SR+ because it wouldn’t have enough range for Elon’s standards (300 miles). Instead, he said that Tesla would roll out a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version of the Model Y that would be significantly cheaper than the current all-wheel-drive Model Y Long Range. It was actually in July that Elon tweeted this would be offered “in a few months,” so many Tesla followers (especially people who want the Model Y RWD) have been eagerly waiting for more news on this model.

We have reduced pricing on Model Y LR dual motor & will offer a LR single motor Y in a few months, which improves affordability, while still keeping the product excellent — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2020

The news today from a Tesla owner and shareholder on Twitter is that the Model Y RWD will be released in January. At this point, we don’t have verification of these details from Tesla, but the screenshot of the chat is clear enough:

BREAKING: 🚨Model Y RWD🚨 scheduled for release in January 2021 according to Tesla chat representative!!! pic.twitter.com/i6vZd7iRqJ — Must Trust In Musk (@MustTrustInMusk) December 16, 2020

Unfortunately, we have no information here on pricing.

We also don’t yet have information on the range of such a vehicle, but the Model Y Long Range has 326 miles of range and, historically, when Tesla has offered RWD versions of AWD vehicles, the range has gone up a bit (thanks to the lower weight). So, the range of a Model Y Long Range RWD may be around 340 miles or so. We’ll see.

Does anyone here have more intel on the Model Y Long Range RWD — delivery timing, pricing, or range?









