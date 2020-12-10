FreeWire Slides Into UK

December 10th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

It’s been a couple of months since we’ve covered FreeWire, and 5 years since we first covered it, but now we have our first news about the company leaping eastward across the pond.

FreeWire produces battery-backed ultra-fast charging stations. They are not necessarily for use off the grid. Rather, the battery generally acts as a buffer during times of peak demand in order to avoid high peak demand chargers and improve grid flexibility. On the flip side, it can also put out more power than other stations, due to its ability to add a “boost” of electricity from the battery as well as the grid. The charging station is called a “Boost Charger.”

The news is that bp pulse (previously called Chargemaster), a top EV charging infrastructure company in the UK, is going to take FreeWire’s chargers and get them installed and operational across the country.

“The initial agreement between the two companies, which if finalized could be valued at more than $50 million, will help bp pulse to meet its goal of operating 700 or more ultra-fast public chargers by 2025. The Boost Charger is an integrated solution that provides premium ultra-fast charging without requiring costly and time-intensive grid upgrades,” the companies write.

The technology is particularly targeted at helping charging station hosts avoid expensive new grid connections. Given that bp pulse wants to install ultra-fast chargers across the country, this is a top solution for the company to avoid high grid connection costs in certain places where that would be required or possibly not an option at all.

The system uses 160 kWh batteries.

“This technological innovation can virtually eliminate the costs associated with grid upgrades and reduces ongoing costs by reducing standing charges for electricity supply at the site.” bp pulse already operates the largest EV charging station network in the UK, but its partnership with FreeWire will help it to really connect the dots (or put more dots on the board for electric vehicles to connect as needed).

“In creating a truly nationwide ultra-fast charging network, this technology will help us to provide coverage in areas where securing new, larger grid connections would make installing such infrastructure more challenging. We’re delighted to have made this initial agreement and look forward to progressing to a full contract,” said Ross Mabon, Chief Operating Officer of bp pulse.

Kudos to FreeWire for making the long jump from the United States (California, actually) over to the UK. Here are a few other stories about FreeWire from the past couple of years:

Images courtesy FreeWire











