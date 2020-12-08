ZEF Energy & Tritium Offering Free EV Charging For Holiday Season

December 8th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

If you live in Minnesota, North Dakota, or Wisconsin, I hope you have an electric vehicle or will get one very soon. To celebrate the holiday season and also provide some relief at the end of an extremely difficult 2020, ZEF Energy is offering free charging to people in those states on its Tritium DC fast chargers.

The free charging goes through the end of January. There are 25 EV chargers (RT50) included in the network for this special offer — 18 in Minnesota, 5 in North Dakota, 2 in Wisconsin. They are all using ZEF Energy’s ZEFNET managed charging network platform.

Tritium boasts that the RT50 is “the world’s smallest footprint DC charger.” However, it has a 50 kW rating, not the 150 kW or 350 kW ratings of newer, much faster chargers. That said, the smaller size and simpler installation means a lower cost, and Tritium notes that it offers the quickest return on investment (ROI).

Here’s a bit more about the other partner, ZEF Energy:

“ Over 30 Utility Partners: ZEF Energy works with all types of utility companies, but has unique experience working with cooperative and municipal utilities across the country to provide turnkey programs and pilots.”

“ Operate 80% of Upper Midwest DCFC Network: We have extensive experience developing projects as well as owning and operating a network across multiple states since 2014.”

“Our investors are utilities. We understand the needs of utilities and work closely with our board members and utility partners to develop programs, software solutions, and services that deliver easy-to-use, high-value offerings.”

“ZEF Energy is expert in developing customer-centered packaged solutions that offer a hand-held experience for each customer type. We develop configurable utility programs and pilots and full-service offerings for light, medium, and heavy-duty fleets, multifamily buildings, and public charging (Level 2 and Level 3). Utility Commercial and Residential Programs Light-Duty Fleets Transit Bus Fleets School Bus Fleets Multifamily Buildings Public Charging “



ZEF Energy and Tritium are hopeful for a strong, quick expansion in the coming years thanks to Joe Biden moving into the White House, and they are keen to partner on many more projects in which Tritium provides the chargers and ZEF Energy layers the software on top.

“With President-elect Joe Biden’s aggressive plan to implement countrywide emission reduction mandates, many more drivers will switch to electric vehicles,” Matthew Blackler, CEO and Founder of ZEF Energy, notes.

Tritium adds: “With electric vehicle (EV) sales in the US expected to increase by 70 percent in 2021, the two companies seek to implement DC fast charging infrastructure to support and accelerate the transition to e-mobility.”

Tritium is not just a major player in the US fast charger market. Based out of Australia, it also has a strong presence there, in Asia, and in Europe. However, the locations of the charging stations noted at the top are a bit surprising and intriguing. These are not the hottest markets for electric vehicles. Tritium is hopeful, though, that a growing fast charger network, including this holiday bonus, will entice more people in the region to go electric.

“We are happy to partner with ZEF Energy to help create an extensive DC charging network in an area that hasn’t traditionally been a hub for EVs,” says Mike Calise, President of Americas at Tritium. “Through this partnership, DC charging services are now available in the heartland of America, which will unleash rapid EV adoption.”

If you live in an area with these charging stations, send along some pics or a story and we’ll be happy to feature it to bring more attention to the free holiday charging and the promise of electric transport in the US heartland.











