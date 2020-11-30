Top Tesla Goodies for Cyber Monday

November 30th, 2020 by Matt Pressman

With the holidays fast approaching, there’s never been a better time to spoil your Tesla. Wait. Isn’t it time to buy gifts for others? Well … no. Naughty or nice, your Tesla gets plenty of speeding tickets while (at the same time) boasting zero tailpipe emissions. So, either way, your Tesla deserves something from Santa.

A spy shot of Cybertruck hiding somewhere in the North Pole getting into the holiday spirit. (Artwork: EVANNEX)

So, what are the ultimate add-ons for Tesla owners? Just ask the Tesla Geeks. Eli Burton and Anuarbek Imanbaev host the popular Tesla Geeks podcast and YouTube channel, and they recently revealed their top picks for Tesla accessories.

Their picks? Eli Burton tricked out his Tesla with a Lighted T and glossy black side camera housing sporting a sleek carbon fiber look. He also cleaned up his trunk and finally got his charging adapters squared away with a trunk organizer. As the creator of The Adventures of Starman comic book, he (of course) uses an Elon and Starman sunshade. (Editor’s side note: I absolutely love this sunshade. —Zach)

Tesla Geeks provide their personal picks for favorite Tesla accessories. (YouTube: Tesla Geeks Show)

Anuarbek Imanbaev uses his Tesla phone app to pop open his trunk and frunk, hands-free, with the help of pneumatic struts — a trunk lift and frunk lift — which make it easy to store luggage, groceries, or whatever you have in your hands without having to manually open the trunk or frunk. He also chose a gun metal interior vinyl kit to be sure his center console doesn’t wind up with fingerprints, scratches, and smudges.

So, who are these (ahem) Tesla Geeks? As Vice President of Austin Tesla Owners Club, Anuarbek Imanbaev is actually the Tesla superfan responsible for bringing Superchargers to Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, Eli Burton is President of My Tesla Adventure, close pals with Starman, and appeared on CNBC to discuss the Cybertruck.

Left: Anuarbek Imanbaev; Right: Eli Burton (Source: Tesla Geeks)

So, these Tesla Geeks know what they’re talking about. But you want more? Still searching for other Tesla goodies pre-holidays? Our advice: check out some exclusive Cyber Monday deals to spoil your naughty (okay, nice) Tesla this holiday season.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode