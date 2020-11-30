Shared Micromobility Is Replacing Car Trips

November 30th, 2020 by U.S. Department of Energy

In a 2019 survey of seven cities, 45% of those using shared micromobility (bikes and scooters) said that they would have completed their trips using a personal vehicle or rideshare vehicle if the bike/scooter was not available.* Another 9% would have used transit for their trips.

Bikes/scooters replaced walking trips for 28% of respondents, and 18% would have used other modes or not taken the trips if shared micromobility were not available.

*Survey data includes respondents in Santa Monica, CA, Alexandria, VA, Bloomington, IN, Brookline, MA, Hoboken, NJ, Oakland, CA, and San Francisco, CA.

Shared micromobility refers to small fleets of fully or partially human-powered vehicles including bikes, e-bikes, and e-scooters.

Source: National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO), Shared Micromobility in the U.S.: 2019, Summer 2020.

Part of the 2020 Fact of the Week series.

