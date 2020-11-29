Wyoming Gets Its First Electric Bus

November 29th, 2020 by Jennifer Sensiba

A couple weeks ago, the City of Jackson, Wyoming’s START bus system got something new: an electric bus from Proterra. The system plans on getting at least 7 more of the vehicles.

START hosted Proterra representatives for a small ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 12, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they were unable to make it a public event.

“START Bus and the Town of Jackson are thrilled to add battery-electric buses to our fleet. These buses will provide cost effective, clean, efficient transportation, and help START reduce emissions to improve air quality,” said Darren Brugmann, the director of START. “START is committed to transitioning 40% of its fleet to electric by 2022 and deploying these first eight buses is a major step toward that goal.”

START chose Proterra’s 40-foot ZX5 MAX battery-electric transit bus with a 660 kWh battery and its DuoPower™ drivetrain. Newly available in September, the ZX5 MAX can deliver up to 329 miles of drive range, giving it the largest battery and longest drive range of any 40-foot electric bus available on the market today. The DuoPower drivetrain delivers nearly twice the horsepower and five times better fuel efficiency than a standard diesel engine. It features two electric motors that deliver an impressive 550 horsepower, accelerating a ZX5 bus from 0 to 20 mph in under six seconds.

On top of that, the bus is made from lightweight composite materials, and the drivetrain can tackle up to 25% grades, making it ideal for the conditions the bus is likely to encounter.

START Bus is a public transit system serving Jackson and Teton County, Wyoming, and nearby areas including Teton Village, Star Valley and Teton Valley, Idaho. It is owned and operated by the Town of Jackson. More information about Proterra’s bus products can be found at Proterra.com.









