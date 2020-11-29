Retro ReVolt BMW R71 Clone — An Electric Motorcycle You Can Buy With Cryptocurrency

November 29th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Of course, cash is fine too.

Alternet Systems (USOTC: ALYI) is building the Retro ReVolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle, and taking pre-orders starting in December. (Side note: At long last, December 2020 is almost here! What surprises remain before we finally escape into 2021?)

There are other oddities about the Retro ReVolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle offering (only available in North America). You can buy a complete unit, or you can buy a kit to be added to a BMW R71 frame. But that’s about as far as the details go at this point.

If you head to the ReVolt homepage or the “Sneak Peak” page, there are no actual details — specs or pricing — you can just see a preview image of the admittedly totally hot electric motorcycle.

I’m not a motorcycle man, but I would definitely gawk at that thing.

Regarding the finance side of things, “ALYI finance partner RevoltTOKEN is coordinating with ALYI to execute pre-orders with the purchase of RevoltTOKENs which can later be redeemed toward the final purchase of the Retro ReVolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle. The purchase of RevoltTOKENs will be possible in exchange for cash or another cryptocurrency. … RevoltTOKEN is working now toward an initial cryptocurrency offering (ICO) to raise $100 million dedicated to funding ALYI. Details on RevoltTOKEN’s participation in the Retro ReVolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle pre-orders will be forthcoming.”

ALYI also intends to roll out Rideshare ReVolt Electric Motorcycles in Africa in 2021 for use in the taxi (boda-boda) market.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode