US Review of Volkswagen ID.4 (Video)

November 28th, 2020 by Jennifer Sensiba

“Out of Spec Reviews” recently put out a video on YouTube showing their first drive with the Volkswagen ID.4. While it’s a pre-production model, there’s a lot they were able to learn about the vehicle and who it was made for.

First off, they weren’t able to do any outside video at this time (that will come later), and weren’t able to do their normal recording setup with the vehicle. This was shot on a phone and in less than ideal conditions, but they did manage to get a video out with lots of information, and that helps us understand what the ID.4 is and what it is not.

From a consumer perspective, the vehicle seems like it’s shaping up to be a good deal. With prices in the $40,000+ arena (and getting into the $30,000+ arena after tax credits), it’s a good value, but is also not “cheap.” It seems to have premium materials and looks well put together. It has upscale features, like ADAS systems, as well as decent displays. Creature comforts on the tested model (an upper package, most likely) were plenty.

The ID.4 reviewer notices right away that the vehicle isn’t a sports car. It does have plenty of power, and doesn’t have awful handling like some cheaper EVs, but the suspension is optimized for comfort over handling. Bumps are well absorbed, and the car felt comfortable to him. Body roll was a thing, like any car with a “supple” suspension, and steering is not terribly sensitive. He wanted to be clear that the car isn’t boring or bad, but definitely isn’t fast or nimble like performance-oriented EVs.

After watching this and comparing to other vehicles we’ve had the opportunity to test (and hopefully we will get a chance to try the ID.4 ourselves soon), it looks like Volkswagen is trying to aim for the mid-range market. The car definitely didn’t have all the features you’d find in a Tesla, and had things like a heat pump left out to save on costs, but is aimed to be a good vehicle for people who aren’t looking for top-end luxury cars or performance vehicles. Recall that the VW ID.4 Pro’s MSRP drops to $32,500 if you include the $7,500 US tax credit for electric vehicles (something Tesla buyers no longer qualify for).

Bottom line: the quality is there, and the value for the money is definitely going to be there. For most car buyers, that’s exactly what they’re looking for. VW is likely to have a winner on its hands with the ID.4.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode