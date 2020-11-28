Largest Train Station In Asia Gets Solar Roof

November 28th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The Xiongan Railway Station is a new train station in China that is the largest in Asia, covering 680,000 square meters. It’s 2020, so, naturally, the train station is covered in solar panels — 6 megawatts (MW) worth of them.

The large rooftop solar system is expected to create 5.8 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year for the train station.

Mibet Energy provided the rooftop solar power system, including a steel tracking system. This seems to extend beyond the company’s normal work, as it is primarily a rack and tracker supplier. “This project has tested our overall ability, including sales, design, technical support, teamwork, manufacturing, logistics control, and etc.,” Leo Lin, the domestic sales director of Mibet Energy, said.” Mibet has been proved capable to meet requirements of customers in such a complex environment.”

“This project is very important for us because Xiongan Station is a landmark building in North China, but it is also a great challenge to us,” said by Leo Lin. “Within only two months, our sales and technical team worked closely with the EPC and design consultant day and night. With our layout analysis and deep customization based on customer’s requirements, we provided the EPC with specially designed rack product which received high praise from them. With approval of the rack model we modified our production lines and finished all the production and delivery in short time.”

“The support structure designed particularly suitable to the rooftop of the station and has significantly improved the redundancy of roof load. We were very pleased to have Mibet as our partner of module support,” said David Wu, installation supervision manager of the installation contractor.

All images courtesy Mibet Energy











