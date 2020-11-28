Electrify Canada Expands Into Alberta

November 28th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Electrify Canada, which is a partner of Electrify America as well as Volkswagen Group Canada, continues spreading holiday cheer ultrafast EV charging stations across Canada, and it has now expanded into Alberta.

Its first Alberta charging station was opened up at The Shops of Canmore, right off of Highway 1. This won’t be the sole Alberta station for long, though, as Electrify Canada aims to open an ultrafast charging station in Calgary soon.

The chargers range from 150 kW to 350 kW of max power.

The company notes that when it’s scoping out places to drop new ultrafast chargers, it considers how many EV drivers are in the region, how ripe the region is for EV adoption, and proximity to both major roadways and nice amenities.

“Our expansion into Alberta is a great milestone in our work to build a nationwide network of high quality, reliable charging stations for drivers across the country,” said Robert Barrosa, chief operating officer at Electrify Canada.

“The new station in Canmore, in particular, is a great example of what the network has to offer. With the scenic background of the Canadian Rockies, this location right off the Trans-Canada Highway provides drivers with convenient access to charging — whether they are gearing up for a nearby hike, planning to spend an afternoon at The Shops, or simply passing through town on a long distance trip.”

To find this station or any others in the Electrify Canada network, the company recommends downloading the network app: www.electrify-canada.ca/mobile-app/

“Electrify Canada currently offers 12 stations across three provinces (ON, BC, AB) and will soon open its first station in Quebec. The company’s first phase of development includes 32 stations with a total of 128 individual DC fast chargers.”

