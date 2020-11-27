Tesla’s Elon Musk Will Be Honored With The 2020 Axel Springer Award For His “Indomitable Will” To Achieve His Great Visions

November 27th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Elon Musk will be the 2020 recipient of the Axel Springer Award, which is given to outstanding personalities who are innovative, generate and change markets, and influence culture while owning up to their responsibility to society.

Elon Musk will accept the award on December 1, 2020, at the Axel Springer headquarters in Berlin. The theme of the evening is “An Evening for Elon Musk — Mission to Mars.” What a way to celebrate a man’s dreams, and the achievements he has made as he continues to work towards making those dreams a reality.

Elon was chosen by the executive board of Axel Springer SE following suggestions by employees. The award recognizes what has been achieved and encourages Elon to keep going forward. It should be noted that the Axel Springer Award is a prestige prize.

In a press release by Axel Springer, Elon’s inventive and innovative spirit is recognized for revolutionizing many industries. Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer SE, shared his thoughts on how Elon is inspiring an entire generation with his indomitable will to achieve his great visions.

“As one of the most creative entrepreneurs and most brilliant engineers of the digital age, Elon Musk inspires an entire generation. He combines great visions with the indomitable will to achieve them. With PayPal, SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk has turned entire industries upside down, and his drive is irrepressible. He is motivated by the goal of making life better for humanity. And not in small steps, but by fundamentally turning the way we do things on their head. With incredible success.”

The press release also touched upon all of Elon’s companies — Neuralink, SpaceX and Starlink, Tesla, The Boring Company, and The Musk Foundation, which helped my own state during Hurricane Laura. His foundation promotes research into renewable energies, space travel, pediatrics, STEM education, and safe artificial intelligence. Elon will be the fifth winner of the Axel Springer Award. The company annually honors people who are innovative, who create and impact the market, and who shape culture while taking on the weight of the world.

Elon’s Wealth Is Invested In Many Industries

Often, Elon’s wealth is mentioned in the news and touted by political influencers who have an issue with billionaires in general. All they see is the value on paper and they don’t realize what Elon Musk is actually doing with his wealth.

“I always invest my own money in the companies that I create. I don’t believe in the whole thing of just using other people’s money. I don’t think that’s right. I’m not going to ask other people to invest in something if I’m not prepared to do so myself.” —Elon Musk

His wealth is poured back into his companies and his foundation. His companies began as ways to solve various problems that affect not just him, but all of us as a whole. The fact that EVs are so popular today is simply a return on Elon’s investment into clean energy — and this affects all of us. I have asthma, and with more EVs on the roads and more companies taking an interest in renewables, the air may be clearer by the end of my life than it was the day I was born.





The press release noted that as a private citizen, Elon has given to many charitable organizations as well. Whether it’s through his foundation or through his personal accounts, Elon has a heart for people in general.

For example, in Flint, our own government abandoned that city as its residents were bathing in, cooking with, and even drinking water that was contaminated with lead. Elon Musk helped Flint Schools replace all of its water fountains with new water stations and water filtration at all of the city’s schools. That’s not all he did. He personally went to the school and encouraged the students there, giving them computers and another donation of $400,000 that was to be put into the hands and imagination of all the Flint 7th and 8th grade students.

“I had a really strong sense of curiosity, which I think is a powerful thing and I really encourage you to, if you are curious about, really allow your curiosity to flourish,” Elon told the students when presenting the donation.

This award is well deserved. Congratulations, Elon!











