Today! Our Small Business Virtual Trade Show

November 23rd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

As we wrote last week, today we’re hosting a Small Business Virtual Trade Show. The time is:

12:00–1:00pm PST / 3:00–4:00pm EST

If you’re curious and might want to join, below is a bit more info.

Come celebrate small businesses with CleanTechnica!

Small businesses keep life interesting, and we at CleanTechnica can’t get enough of them — especially the eco-conscious ones.

Many of us have heard of “Small Business Saturday” — an alternative to the hectic, consumerist “Black Friday” holiday shopping event, which is quickly approaching. In case you haven’t learned much about it, Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to support smaller companies that may get lost in the chaos of big box stores’ killer deals and major brands’ mad-dash sales this time of year. We’re doing something similar.

Before the holiday shopping mayhem begins, CleanTechnica is putting on our very own Virtual Trade Show to honor some carefully selected small (and eco!) businesses — today, Monday, November 23. We define small as around 25 employees or less, and there are some very cool companies with some even cooler missions we want to share with you.

In particular, today we’re featuring EV charging innovator Neo Charge, energy efficiency company HomeEfficiency.com, and organic personal care and cleaning product startup Pono Home Essentials.

How Does It Work?

A virtual trade show is similar to the in-person version: it’s an online event at which vendors showcase their goods, while attendees booth-hop (a Zoom breakout room acts as a vendor booth) and soak up the latest offerings of each company.

Our intention is to create a unique, informative, COVID-safe experience that allows you to connect with like-minded folks at a time when we all could use a little more connection. This quick and easy, one-hour event provides a focused space for dialogue with some small businesses we love — businesses we expect you’ll love, too!

Time Details:

Monday, November 23

12:00–1:00pm PST / 3:00–4:00pm EST

Sign Up:

Follow this link to sign up as a participant (it’s free).











