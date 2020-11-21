Proterra Sells Its 1,000th Electric Bus

November 21st, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

US-based electric bus company Proterra has been a leader in the electric bus industry for several years. It appears that we first mentioned it here on CleanTechnica in 2013, and we’ve covered it dozens of times since then. The company has now passed a major milestone, selling its 1,000th electric bus. This comes just a bit more than 3 years after its 100th electric bus was delivered.

Proterra’s 1,000th electric bus was bought by Broward County Transit (BCT) in Florida, which bought 12 buses from the company — 40-foot Proterra® ZX5™ battery-electric transit buses. Each bus has a 660 kWh battery onboard, which allows the bus to offer more energy storage and driving range than any other 40-foot electric bus in North America.

Furthermore, the bus’s DuoPower powertrain is a beast. It “delivers nearly twice the horsepower and five times better fuel efficiency than a standard diesel engine.” The horsepower figure is 550 HP thanks to two electric motors, which give the bus the capability of quickly getting off the line and getting to 20 mph in fewer than 6 seconds.

“Manufactured in the United States, Proterra battery-electric buses feature zero tailpipe emissions, saving approximately 230,000 pounds of greenhouse gases annually when replacing a diesel bus,” the company notes. “The purpose-built electric buses offer a quieter ride for reduced noise pollution, greater efficiency, and lower operating costs with fewer parts compared to combustion engine vehicles.”

The 1,000+ Proterra electric buses now on the road have traveled more than 15 millions miles, according to the company. Combine that with all the pollution-free idling and the company has certainly helped reduced numerous diseases and premature deaths from air pollution — and many more will be saved in the future.

“Delivering clean, quiet transportation for all is an opportunity to meet the needs of our communities while protecting our environment and public health. With more than 1,000 battery-electric buses sold, Proterra is driving this transition to 100% clean transportation. Together with innovative transit leaders like Broward County, we are demonstrating that the time for clean transportation is now,” said Proterra CEO Jack Allen.





For more on the company, visit our Proterra archives, skip on over to the Proterra website, or check out these interviews:

