Tesla Toys for Tots, Anti–Human Trafficking Parade, & Supercharger Meetup

November 20th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Firebaugh Tesla Supercharger Meetup

Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley are holding an event to celebrate the club’s second anniversary on December 12. The group will drive from San Jose to the new Firebaugh Tesla Supercharger for a Tesla takeover.

Come celebrate Tesla Silicon Valley 2nd Anniversary on December 12, 2020 in San Jose as we drive to Firebaugh Tesla Supercharger for a takeover. There will be a ton of giveaways and a quick meet & greet in San Jose beforehand. Sign up! https://t.co/wpJS8lsI21 pic.twitter.com/DVAl86akFu — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownerssv) November 14, 2020

The new Supercharging station has 56 V3 superchargers, a convenience store, a restaurant, and solar canopies that provide shade while sending sustainable energy to your car (and back to the grid). I actually interviewed the first-ever Tesla customer who used the new Supercharger. You can read that here.

Event Details

The meetup starts at Bass Pro Shop in San Jose at the Cherry Avenue Supercharger on December 12 at 1:00 PM. There will be a meet & greet along with giveaways from sponsors. The sponsors are EV Annex, Jeda, Tesla Bros, DreamCase, Scent Wedge, Elon Accessories, The Bandit, and Tesla Offer.

Following that, there will be a drive to the Firebaugh Supercharger. If you’d like to attend the event, sign up here. Eli Burton, aka The Real Starman, will be there for a meet & greet with the children who attend.

Safety

The Tesla Owners Club of Silicon Valley has some Covid-19 safety guidelines as well, and in order to participate, masks are required at all times along with social distancing. Also, if you have had a fever or are feeling symptoms, the group advises you to stay home.

Toys For Tots

Tesla Owners of East Bay is hosting a Toys for Tots event on the same day at Kettleman City in the morning from 10:00 AM until noon. This will be their first annual holiday donation drive. The goal is to fill the frunks with gifts that can warm the hearts of the children in their community.

Tesla Parade & Fighting Human Trafficking

If you are on the East Coast and have plans to be in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 12, there is another event taking place at which Tesla owners are doing two things: attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the longest Tesla parade, while also raising funds for Operation Underground Railroad, which specializes in rescuing victims of human trafficking. I will actually be attending this event, which is sponsored by the Miles Through Time Automotive Museum, The Westin Hotel, Tesla Owners Club of Atlanta, and Tesla which is donating 4 overnight test drives and will have the Model Y onsite for test drives after the parade.

One of the speakers at this event, Eliza Bleu, was a victim of human trafficking and is now a survivor turned advocate. Like many of us, she was inspired by Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk. “That feeling of extreme hopelessness makes me want to give up the fight for change. In order to get out of that funk, I often think of Elon Musk,” she wrote in her blog.









